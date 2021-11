Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly next year's Call of Duty and it's reportedly bringing back a controversial feature, though the return of this feature is unlikely to surprise any COD player. This year's COD, Call of Duty: Vanguard, isn't out yet, but that doesn't stop the Call of Duty rumor mill, which is already starting to produce leaks, rumors, and reports about next year's installment. So far, details on the game are scarce, but rumblings are it's being made by Infinity Ward and is a follow-up to 2019's very successful Modern Warfare reboot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO