CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

5- to 11-year-olds can now get a COVID-19 vaccine in the US

By Maggie Fox, CNN
KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday evening she was endorsing a recommendation to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, clearing the way for immediate vaccination of the youngest age group yet in the United States. "CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to about...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
Washington Post

You’re not ‘fully vaccinated.’ You never will be.

When retired Gen. Colin Powell’s family announced his death Monday in a brief Facebook post, they said that the cause was “complications from Covid 19” despite being “fully vaccinated.” The former secretary of state, who was 84, had also been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma. That kind of cancer causes marked impairments of the immune system, rendering it capable of producing only one type of antibody. In July, a study of vaccinated people with multiple myeloma found that only 45 percent had immune responses that would be “adequate” to protect them against covid. A booster dose is recommended for people with blood cancers, but no amount of vaccination can make up for an immune system that can’t fight back. To the medical community, it was no surprise that Powell could develop a severe, even fatal case of covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#On Children#Cdc#American
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy