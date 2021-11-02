CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey and Khalid Harmonizing on "Fall in Love at Christmas" Is Truly a Gift

By Naledi Ushe
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Image Source: Getty / Dia Dipasupil / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Khalid shared a preview of his upcoming song "Fall in Love at Christmas" with Mariah Carey, and their harmonies are incredible! The song, which Carey teased earlier this week and comes out on Nov. 5, is already a contender...

www.popsugar.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Mariah Carey Reteams With Apple TV+ on ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

‘Tis the season for Mariah Carey. The superstar singer wasted nary a second after the Halloween holiday to shift gears into her most festive weeks of the year by announcing Tuesday that she will reteam with Apple TV+ on a new special titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. Set to debut in December, it will feature the first-ever performance of a new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and legendary gospel talent Kirk Franklin. The special follows a 2020 outing for the undisputed Queen of Christmas and the streamer on Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which starred the elusive...
Daily News

Mariah Carey to return to screens for new Christmas special

Mariah Carey will return to screens this holiday season for a new Christmas special. The 52-year-old superstar will build on the success of last year's festive show 'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special' with a new Apple TV+ programme, 'Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues'. As part of the special, the 'All...
NewsTimes

November? Mariah Carey Doesn't Know Her, Teases Christmas Special

Christmas is coming (checks notes) extremely early this year with the announcement of Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, out this December on Apple TV+. The special follows last year’s show. The special will include a new Christmas song, courtesy of Carey, of course, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” which also...
HipHopWired

Mariah Carey Is Amped About Christmas 2021, Drops Teaser Video

Mariah Carey sure does love the Christmas season. October is barely a few hours into the past and already the iconic singer has put out a Christmas themed video on her IG page to ring in the 2021 Holiday season. A little after midnight last night Mariah put out a teaser video in which she took a candy cane colored baseball bat to some pumpkins that read “IT’S NOT TIME” before her classic Christmas cut “All I Want For Christmas Is You” spun. Celebrating the incoming holiday season, the “Fantasy” singer donned a fitted Santa Clause outfit while throwing up confetti and even showed a present wrapped that read “11/5” on it.
Glamour

Mariah Carey Once Again Reminds Us That She Is the Christmas Queen

Halloween has been over for several hours, which means it's already time for the holiday season! Actually, sorry, that is so rude of me: It is Mariah Carey SZN. Well, almost. In a video she posted on social media Monday, November 1, the pop star said goodbye to Halloween and hello to her time to rule us all: Christmas. In the video, the Queen of December performs the ritual of smashing a pumpkin to make way for the new holiday. (Question: Did she call The Smashing Pumpkins for approval?) The video opens with a shot of three jack-o-lanterns carved to say, “IT'S NOT TIME.” Carey, dressed in red glitter from head to toe, goes outside and destroys the middle pumpkin—the one that says “not”—with a massive candy cane while giggling. The bells at the beginning of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” start playing. Then, there are shots of Mariah Carey holding Christmas things like ornaments in a red glittery Santa outfit, because why not.
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey Teases An Early Holiday Gift For Fans Coming This Week

When Halloween ends and November begins, many people signal this as the start of the holiday season. Seemingly skipping right over Thanksgiving, Christmas fans love to start decorating as soon as possible. Singer Mariah Carey is no expectation. Her song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is still one of the most popular Christmas songs of all time, even after several decades.
NewsTalk 1290

Dallas Bar Bans Mariah Carey Christmas Songs Til December 1st

You Christmas people need to wait your turn. November is Thanksgiving's time to shine. If you already have a Christmas tree up, you're a crazy person in my book. Every year Christmas slowly starts creeping up earlier and earlier. The fact I saw Christmas themed commercials on Halloween night was disgusting. What happened to the 25 days of Christmas? I was even willing to give up the end of November to you Christmas loving folks.
