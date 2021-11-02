CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

TUESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 109 coronavirus cases added to dashboard after reporting delay

By ABC 17 News Team
 6 days ago
The Cole County Health Department reported 109 new coronavirus cases from Friday.

Cole County Health Department Director Kristi Campbell says that large increase in new cases is due to a backlog of data that was just sent into the department. The new cases go back as far as the first week of October.

According to the dashboard update, there are 11,311 residential cases and 286 long-term care facility resident cases. That is 11,597 total cases in the county.

Cole County reported 165 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

Cole County ranks 11th in the state for counties with the most coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the past week. Cases are up 10% when comparing last week to the prior week. The county has a 11.7% positivity test rate, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services .

The Missouri coronavirus vaccine dashboard reports about 51% of the county have initiated their first dose of the vaccine and 46.9% of the county's population have been fully vaccinated.

The Jefferson City School District reported no new coronavirus cases in students or staff from Monday.

The district is reporting four active cases in students and one active case in staff.

The district is reporting 40 close contacts for students and one close contact for staff.

Missouri reports more than 1,120 new cases of COVID-19

Missouri added more than 1,120 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services , 867 patients tested positive for the virus using PCR tests. That's above the state's daily average of 679 cases for the testing method.

State health department COVID-19 dashboard on Nov. 2, 2021.

Antigen tests were used to find 254 new probable cases of COVID-19. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 215 probable cases.

The seven-day positivity rate slightly increased Tuesday from 6.6% on Monday to 6.7%.

Data from DHSS showed 148 new virus-related deaths, 144 of the deaths were discovered during a weekly check of death certificates.

  • January 2021 - 1 Death
  • February 2021 -1 Death
  • April 2021 - 1 Death
  • July 2021 - 2 Deaths
  • August 2021 -9 Deaths
  • September 2021 - 38
  • October 2021 - 92

Missouri has reported 12,203 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

More than 3.4 million Missourians have started the coronavirus vaccination process. That's 55.4% of the state's population.

The post TUESDAY UPDATES: Cole County reports 109 coronavirus cases added to dashboard after reporting delay appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

