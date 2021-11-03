CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

5 Awesome Facts About John The Baptist

Belief.Net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn the Baptist was an ascetic Jewish prophet known in Christianity as the forerunner of Jesus. John preached about God’s final judgment and baptized repentant followers in preparation for it. Jesus was among the recipients of his rite of baptism. John was the son of Zechariah, a Jewish priest of the...

www.beliefnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
kentuckytoday.com

ONEIDA BAPTIST INSTITUTE: A word about Thanksgiving

Oneida Baptist Institute lunch table conversations can be quite interesting. In one of those recent conversations with one of our staff members, who is from South America, I was intrigued by his perspective on Thanksgiving. He shared with me that when he first arrived in America, he was rather disturbed by our nation’s celebration of Halloween, but he also shared how much he loved the way our nation celebrates Thanksgiving.
ONEIDA, KY
Hickory Daily Record

Column: Mark Robinson is no John the Baptist

At a political event in Raleigh, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was introduced as “a spiritual John the Baptist.” Then, speaking, Robinson depicted himself as a fire-breathing Christian. Robinson said the words he speaks are not his words they’re God’s words. When you disagree with Mark Robinson, you disagree with God.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Belief.Net

5 Reasons God Isn't Rescuing You

God never promised that our life would be perfect. He did promise that He would help us through life. Some days are better than others. There will be good days where you feel on top of the world. On the other hand, there will be some days where you don’t know how you’ll get through. You’ll cry out to God without any signs of relief. You’ll beg for a reprieve, but your struggles and circumstances will tighten their grip around your neck. It may be hard to believe, but there will be times where you’ll cry out to God for help, but He won’t come to your rescue. Here are some reasons why God isn’t immediately coming to your rescue.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

5 Areas of Your Life Satan Wants to Enter

If Satan isn’t anything else, he’s a manipulator. He knows how to get in our heads and control our thoughts. Satan wants nothing more than to move into certain areas of your life so he can achieve a stronghold. He’ll try anything to throw you off course to distract you from your focus. He wants to get into your head so he can keep you as far from God as he can. However, there are some areas of your life that Satan attacks more than others. As long as you’re aware of his strategies, we can be on guard to keep him out of his targeted entry points. Here are the areas of your life that Satan wants to get ahold of and keep to himself.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

6 Questions Christians Should Ask Before Getting a Tattoo

Tattoos have become trendy in recent years. It seems like everyone is getting one or already has one. In the past, tattoos were taboo, but now they serve as a form of self-expression. The Bible doesn’t mention that Christians aren’t allowed to get tattoos. The only mention of them is in Leviticus 19:28. However, this verse was only applicable for priests of Israel to not be identified with an agnostic religion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matthew 11#Jordan#Matthew 14#Jewish#The New Testament#Nazirite#Nazarite
swnewsmedia.com

Veterans Day ceremony at Saint John the Baptist

Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan held a Veterans Day program Thursday morning. The event was attended by students from St. John's Elementary School. The ceremony included a presentation of the colors by the Jordan Honor Guard and a presentation on the folding of the flag with Master Sgt. Brian Buesgens.
JORDAN, MN
Daily Mail

Ex-Bishop of Rochester converts to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England of 'jumping onto faddish bandwagons' about identity politics and cultural correctness

One of Britain's best known Anglican bishops has converted to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England of 'jumping onto faddish bandwagons'. Michael Nazir-Ali, who was the Bishop of Rochester from 1994 until 2009, claimed his move was 'about belonging to a church where there is clear teaching for the faithful'.
WORLD
Belief.Net

5 Signs God is Preparing You For a New Season

Sometimes, it seems like God’s plan is a puzzle we have to try to put together, especially when we pray for direction and wait on His answer. How can we know what God wants us to do? How can we be sure that He’s hearing our prayers and is preparing to change our lives? Even when it looks like God is leaving it up to us to figure it out, in reality, He’s working behind the scenes, and we can’t see what’s happening yet.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Germany

Comments / 0

Community Policy