Can I make Windows automatically use integrated graphics when on battery or USB-PD?

SteelSeries’ new Arctis 7 Plus and 7P Plus wireless headsets have two key improvements over their predecessors: better battery life, going up to 30 hours per charge from 24 hours with three hours of use from a 15-minute fast charge, and USB-C charging. Most other major headset makers have used that connector for years now, but SteelSeries has been oddly slow to adopt it, even though it has shipped its clever USB-C audio transmitter with select headsets since 2019. With previous SteelSeries wireless headsets, you always needed to make sure that an archaic Micro USB cable was never too far away. But not anymore with these new headsets.

