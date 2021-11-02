The states spending the most on housing and community development

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A program that has helped hundreds of North Texans during the COVID pandemic is closing today, November 5. The Texas Rent Relief Program will stop taking new applications at 5:00 p.m. Officials with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs say the number of requests for assistance has now exceed the funds available. Texas Rent Relief will continue to disburse about $680 million in assistance for applications and additional funding requests currently under review. So far, the program has given out more than $1 billion in aid across the state. Submitting an application does not guarantee payment, and applicants who...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO