New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, was granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, Dr. Krishna Ella, chairman and MD of the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer said the validation was a "momentous occasion for India's Indian innovation, entrepreneurship, start-ups and science.""We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other respected people for taking Covaxin to instil the confidence in Indian science," says Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

