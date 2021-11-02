CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One in 10 care home staff not fully vaccinated against Covid as deadline looms

By Laura Donnelly,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

More than a tenth of care home staff have yet to be fully vaccinated against Covid, latest figures show, just one week before jabs become compulsory. Analysis by The Telegraph reveals that 63,000 care home staff have still not had both vaccines, while almost 13,000 workers have left the sector since...

www.telegraph.co.uk

bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Staff Shortages Linger as Vaccine Mandate Looms

The delta variant drove the share of nursing homes reporting staff shortages to the highest level ever in September—and the situation could worsen in coming months, according to new research. As the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services prepares to unveil guidelines requiring all health-care workers to be vaccinated against...
HEALTH SERVICES
Shropshire Star

Six per cent of Telford care staff still not jabbed as deadline looms

A far higher percentage of care home staff have been jabbed in the Shropshire Council area than in Telford and Wrekin as the deadline for compulsory jabs looms. Figures show that one in 28 care home staff in Shropshire and one in 16 in Telford and Wrekin have not received a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Plan B ‘still very much under consideration,’ says Sage scientist

The government’s “Plan B” for tackling a winter spike in Covid cases is still “very much” under consideration, a scientist on the Sage advisory panel has said.The plan, drawn up to avoid implementing a winter lockdown, would reintroduce measures such as compulsory mask-wearing and working from home and could see the introduction of vaccine certification.The NHS last month called on the government to take urgent action to halt the spread of coronavirus in order to avoid a winter crisis.Asked by LBC if ministers were right not to implement Plan B this winter, Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Sage member and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
CBS LA

Thousands Of Nurses And Health Care Professionals At Kaiser Permanente Plan To Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals delivered a 10-day notice of strike against Kaiser Permanente Thursday, saying thousands of nurses and health care professionals in Southern California may strike beginning Monday, Nov. 15. According to the union’s press release, nearly 32,000 Kaiser workers in total would be on strike, making it the nation’s largest labor strike in 2021. “Registered nurses and health care professionals are striking over Kaiser Permanente’s proposals to depress wages for current employees and slash wages for incoming workers during a national health care staffing crisis,” the release read in part. Some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healthing.ca

COVID-19: Many people are still shocked to discover they may have coronavirus

"Sometimes people might feel like we're snooping or spying on them, but we're just trying to keep everyone within a household safe." — Contact tracer Shaan Laura. During this pandemic, health-care workers have been on the front lines, lauded as heroes but also targeted by anti-vaccine mandate protesters. Postmedia went behind the scenes and spoke with a range of Fraser Health Authority staff for this five-part series to see how they’re coping. Here is part five:
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

Colorado Health Institute releases a survey that outlines how Coloradans have been impacted by COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — COVID-19 threw all of us a curveball. The survey covered adapting to new work environments, caring for our loved ones, and keeping our mental health strong. Researchers say the survey allows health officials to measure the state’s health progress. Michele Lueck, President and CEO of Colorado Health Institute, says, “no better […]
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Children with mental health problems at increased risk for mental disorders as adults

Children with mental health problems were at increased risk of developing a mental disorder as an adult, a new systematic review has found. The research led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, found prevention and early intervention should be targeted at primary school age children and those who are experiencing symptoms rather than waiting for a diagnosis.
KIDS
The Independent

First antiviral pill to treat Covid approved for use in UK

A “game-changing” antiviral drug that significantly reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death from Covid-19 has been approved for use by the UK’s medicines regulator.Molnupiravir, which is consumed orally as a pill, will be given twice a day to people who have recently tested positive for Covid and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, being over the age of 60, diabetes or heart disease.The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug is safe and effective in people with mild to moderate Covid who are at extra risk from...
PUBLIC HEALTH

