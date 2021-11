Detroit Pistons young star Cade Cunningham is off to a hot start in his rookie campaign matching other Pistons legends in just his third career game. After missing the first four games of the season, this year’s first overall pick finally made his much-awaited debut last week and now it seems as though Cunningham is slowly getting comfortable out there with an impressive double-double against the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO