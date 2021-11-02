CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building a Python CLI Tool to Extract the TOC from Markdown Files

Cover picture for the articleLearning by automating the boring tasks — Part 1. A while ago I was writing a lot of articles in markdown for the DevGuide of my company — we use Hugo to build it as an internal website — and got annoyed by the very repetitive and honestly very tiresome task...

ZDNet

Microsoft will now snitch on you at work like never before

I feel sure there are many American workers who have put the whistle in their mouths, like former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, but been too afraid to blow it. I feel equally sure that, after I tell you what's coming, you'll be more reluctant even to put the whistle in your mouth.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

A coding bug helped researchers build a secret BlackMatter ransomware decryption tool

BlackMatter, a successor to the DarkSide ransomware operation responsible for the Colonial Pipeline attack, first emerged in July this year and was recently the subject of a CISA warning due to “multiple” attacks targeting organizations deemed critical infrastructure, including two in the U.S. food and agriculture sector. The ransomware as a service operation was also responsible for a recent attack on Olympus, which forced the Japanese tech giant to shut down its EMEA operations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securelist.com

Extracting type information from Go binaries

During the 2021 edition of the SAS conference, I had the pleasure of delivering a workshop focused on reverse-engineering Go binaries. The goal of the workshop was to share basic knowledge that would allow analysts to immediately start looking into malware written in Go. A YouTube version of the workshop was released around the same time. Of course, the drawback of providing entry-level or immediately actionable information is that a few subtleties must be omitted. One particular topic I brushed aside was related to the way that Go creates objects.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Copy Files in Python

Understanding how to copy files in Python using shutil library. Copying files programmatically, is one of the most common tasks in day-to-day software development. In today’s short guide we will explore a few different ways for copying files in Python using a library called shutil. The shutil module is part...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

How to Use Streamlit and Python to Build a Data Science App

Streamlit is an open-source python library for creating and sharing web apps for data science and machine learning projects. The library can help you create and deploy your data science solution in a few minutes with a few lines of code. The data science web app will show a text field to add the movie's review and a simple button to submit the review and make predictions. It will show results whenever a user adds a movie’s review and clicks the "make prediction" button on the form section.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Python Library vs. Implementation From Scratch: 7 Things to Consider

The question of from-scratch implementation vs Python library comes up once in a while, no matter the goal of your project. Here are 7 things to consider: Time - do you have a deadline? Is it soon? Learning - is your goal to learn or to understand a concept? Complexity - how difficult is it to do? Project type - will you potentially deploy to production? Is it just for you? Python experience - how confident are you in your skills? Can somebody help? Library size - how extensive is the library? Functionality utilization - can you use multiple functions from this library?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
techviral.net

5 Best Tools to Encrypt Files And Folders In Windows

If you have been using the Windows operating system for a while, you might know the importance of encryption. Microsoft’s Windows is not as secure as you think, and the risk of data theft is always high on the platform. So, in that case, it becomes essential to have encryption software.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Acing ML Interviews for Data Scientists

A step-by-step guide to solving a clustering challenge. A data science interview usually has three technical steps: (a) a SQL challenge, (b) an ML challenge, and (c) an onsite technical interview. The first two steps became standard while the third step varies across different companies. In this article, I aim to help you ace the “ML challenge” step. If you are interested in the SQL challenge, you can check the article below.
AMAZON
towardsdatascience.com

Build “Factory” and “Utility” In Your Python Classes

If you have ever used other object-oriented programming languages such as Java or C++, you might be familiar with the concepts like “static method”, “class method”, “getter” and “setter”. In fact, Python has all of these concepts, too. In this article, I’ll introduce three built-in decorators for Python classes. They...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Data Cleaning: The Unsexy Side of Data Science

To those unfamiliar with the data cleaning process, it can be as simple as checking for missing values, fixing formatting, and standardizing values — but this only scratches the surface. Today I want to discuss my experience using a real-life example that goes beyond the basics to give you an idea of what to expect as a data scientist.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Leveraging N-grams to Extract Context From Text

A simple intro to a basic but fundamental NLP concept. People will inevitably run into n-grams when learning to deal with textual data. They often play a key role in enabling machines to understand the context of the given text. As a result, this term is brought up in countless...
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Dropbox adds new tools for searching and organizing files

A week ago, Dropbox got itself in a controversy about supporting M1 Macs natively. The company said it will eventually, but in the meantime, the app just announced today some new tools for searching and organizing files. In a blog post, Dropbox says it’s unveiling new features “that make it...
SOFTWARE
The Drum

Dept launches white-label tool for building NFT marketplaces

Digital agency Dept has launched a white-label solution for brands to create their own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces. The Dutch digital shop claims it is the first open source, white-label NFT marketplace solution for brands. What has Dept created?. Dept has launched AlgoMart, a white-label NFT marketplace platform. Brands can...
TECHNOLOGY
Street.Com

Microsoft is Launching Tools to Build Metaverse for Businesses

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report on Tuesday launched a set of tools to enable businesses to create immersive spaces with augmented and virtual reality where workers can meet using its software products like Microsoft Teams. Microsoft is strengthening its cloud computing infrastructure and adapting its signature software...
SOFTWARE
The Gadgeteer

Here’s a multi-tool that you can use to build a shelter and the furniture for it!

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – Have you ever seen a tool like this one? Me neither which is why I thought it was interesting when I stumbled upon it during one of my recent multi-tool hunting surf sessions. This tool from Weyland is called a scotch eye auger drill. With this carbon steel tool, you can quickly drill a 1-inch diameter hole and then you can make the perfect sized peg for that hole using the same tool. As you can imagine, a tool like this one will become an invaluable companion on your outdoor adventures. Take it with you when you go camping so that you can make a primitive shelter, a ladder, a stool, a fish trap, and more. The Weyland tool is priced at $38.95 on Amazon.
LIFESTYLE
towardsdatascience.com

How I build end-to-end Data Science Projects in a week

“Let’s talk about the projects you’ve worked on to date”. In the ever-expanding field of Data Science, the competition to lead and survive is tougher than ever. Cutting-edge projects being worked on around the world only makes it hard for Data Scientists to keep up. Whether you’re in school working...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Custom Callback Functions for Transformers

How to quantify F1-Score when fine-tuning pre-trained transformers for NLP tasks?. Since Vaswani et al. (2017) published the “Attention Is All You Need” paper, Transformers have dominated the recent advancements in the field of Natural Language Processing (NLP), where fine-tuning pre-trained language models for downstream NLP tasks has become quite popular. If you are not familiar with transformers, this article and this article are good starting points. The illustrated example by Jay Alammar is a great resource as well.
COMPUTERS
wolfram.com

Lessons Learned Migrating from Python to the Wolfram Language

Since I started working at Wolfram, I have been almost exclusively using Mathematica, not only as computing software but also as a program in which to write documents. I very quickly felt comfortable using Mathematica in both of these capacities, but I had yet to truly use it as a programming platform with the Wolfram Language.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Make Your Inventory Simulation in Python

Before jumping in Python and coding our inventory simulation, let’s take the time to define the inventory policy we will simulate: a periodic replenishment inventory policy with an up-to level. Products following a periodic replenishment policy are ordered periodically, based on a fixed schedule and an up-to level S. At...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Build a Real-time Stock Price Dashboard With Python, QuestDB and Plotly

In this tutorial, we will create a real-time streaming dashboard using QuestDB, Celery, Redis, Plotly, and Dash. The project will be built from two main components: a backend that periodically fetches user-defined stock data from [Finnhub] and a front-end that utilizes Plotly and Dash to visualize the gathered data on interactive charts. We will use Celery backed by Redis as the message broker and QuestDB as storage to periodically fetch data.
COMPUTERS

