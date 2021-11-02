Building a Python CLI Tool to Extract the TOC from Markdown Files

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – Have you ever seen a tool like this one? Me neither which is why I thought it was interesting when I stumbled upon it during one of my recent multi-tool hunting surf sessions. This tool from Weyland is called a scotch eye auger drill. With this carbon steel tool, you can quickly drill a 1-inch diameter hole and then you can make the perfect sized peg for that hole using the same tool. As you can imagine, a tool like this one will become an invaluable companion on your outdoor adventures. Take it with you when you go camping so that you can make a primitive shelter, a ladder, a stool, a fish trap, and more. The Weyland tool is priced at $38.95 on Amazon.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO