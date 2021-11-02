CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

C++: Optional Object that may contain another object

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing first-principles thinking to learn to code better to process our data. Understanding what problems the optional object solves, breaking it down, and building it back up. Starting from C++17, C++ Standard Library offers std::optional which is a class template that manages optional contained value. Optional type or sometimes also called...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

New touchscreen technology may allow users to really ‘feel’ objects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — “Smell-o-vision” may still be just a dream for scientists, but a new study finds technology may be able to let you “feel” an object through your touchscreen. Researchers at Texas A&M University are working on a way to allow people to feel textures on a digital screen. With this kind of breakthrough, consumers in the future may be able to feel the texture of their new couch online — without having to actually touch the material in a store.
TECHNOLOGY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Streamline Scanning and Encryption of Objects in S3 Buckets

With the accelerated shift to the cloud, companies are tasked with securing troves of data to maintain compliance, reputation and meet business needs. It’s up to developers to build the necessary cloud applications to process and store various file types and sizes. The increase in cloud-native application development and the...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Checking if an Object Has an Attribute in Python

Understanding how to determine whether a Python object has a specific attribute. Python is a general programming language that comes with a fairly rich built-in functionality as part of the Standard Library. Additionally, due to its popularity it also has an active community which means that there are endless third-party libraries and modules that built on top of the built-in features.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Acing ML Interviews for Data Scientists

A step-by-step guide to solving a clustering challenge. A data science interview usually has three technical steps: (a) a SQL challenge, (b) an ML challenge, and (c) an onsite technical interview. The first two steps became standard while the third step varies across different companies. In this article, I aim to help you ace the “ML challenge” step. If you are interested in the SQL challenge, you can check the article below.
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Standard Library#Optionaldata
towardsdatascience.com

Data Cleaning: The Unsexy Side of Data Science

To those unfamiliar with the data cleaning process, it can be as simple as checking for missing values, fixing formatting, and standardizing values — but this only scratches the surface. Today I want to discuss my experience using a real-life example that goes beyond the basics to give you an idea of what to expect as a data scientist.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Making an Interactive Web App Using a Script — The PyWebIO Way

Streamlit isn’t your only choice when it comes to making data science web apps. Web apps are the most effective way to showcase your work, because they’re platform-independent and highly interactive. If Python is the language of your choice, you’re offered with options, including Django and Flask, two leading frameworks for web development in Python. However, they’re not the easiest to learn for you make functional web apps.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Why Should I Pay for Anomaly Detection? Isn’t It Easy to Build Ourselves?

Three key approaches to building a successful anomaly detection system working with business performance data. Building Anomaly Detection systems might seem straightforward, but it takes more than asking your Data Science team to implement an off-the-shelf algorithm — all the supporting infrastructure is critical to the system being a success for end users.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Overfitting and Underfitting Principles

Understand basic principles of underfitting and overfitting and why you should use particular techniques to deal with them. A lot of articles have been written about overfitting, but almost all of them are simply a list of tools. “How to handle overfitting — top 10 tools” or “best techniques to prevent overfitting”. It’s like being shown nails without explaining how to hammer them. It can be very confusing for people who are trying to figure out how overfitting works. Also, these articles often do not consider underfitting, as if it does not exist at all.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Python
towardsdatascience.com

How to Give Your Python Code a Magic Touch

Building a powerful polynomial engine for easy study and research. In this article, I will show you how to build a tool for studying polynomials in Python. Moreover, this tool should be intuitive to use and feel like the built-in types that Python comes with out of the box. We...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Optimal Forecast Reconciliation for Hierarchical Time Series

Research on hierarchical forecasting shows we can do better than just adding up components. Suppose you need to forecast sales of a retail chain at item, store and overall levels, how would you do so? Most likely, you will forecast the sale of each item and aggregate the forecasts to the different totals, right?
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Object Oriented Programming in Python

Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) is a form of programming centered around objects: small units that combine data and code. Simula was the first OOP language created for the simulation of physical models. Using OOP, you can define classes that act as templates for objects of specific types. The core elements of...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Gaussian Process: First Step Towards Active Learning in Physics

¹ Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences and ² Computational Sciences and Engineering Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN 37831, United States. Despite the extreme disparity in terms of objects and study methods, some tasks are common across multiple scientific fields. One of such tasks is an interpolation. Imagine having the measurements of some property of interest, such as temperature (if you are a meteorologist) or soil composition, or presence of useful ores (if you are a geologist) over some area. It would be extremely useful to interpolate these numbers between the (usually small) number of measurement points to obtain 2D maps amenable to the human eye. This can be approached using multiple methods including splines, kernel density approximations, neural network fits, and many others. However, when doing so, the second natural question is the uncertainty of these interpolated values, or to which extent they are trustable. The uncertainties are clearly minimal at the locations where the measurements were taken but will grow when moving away from the measurement points. Finally, the third and perhaps most interesting question is whether we can use the knowledge of the interpolated function and its uncertainty to guide our search strategy. In other words, given the measurements of property of interest in several locations, can we choose the next point for measurements — based on anticipated reward or probability to get one. All these problems can be addressed in a principled manner using Gaussian Process (GP) and GP-based Bayesian Optimization.
PHYSICS
towardsdatascience.com

Explaining Scikit-learn models with SHAP

Shap value helps us quantify feature’s contribution towards a prediction. Shap value closer to zero means the feature contributes little to the prediction whereas shap value away from zero indicates the feature contributes more. Let’s learn how to pull shap values for features for a regression problem. We will start...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Transformer based 3D Computer Vision Synthesis

3D computer vision is a fascinating field teaching model to understand the world as we do. A tremendous amount of progress has been made recently on 2D computer vision tasks involving object detection, segmentation, keypoint estimation etc. 3D computer vision involves understanding geometry and depth and has applications in many areas including Robotics, Autonomous driving, 3D tracking, 3D scene reconstruction and AR/VR.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Train Deep Neural Networks Over Data Streams

Historically, many machine learning algorithms have been developed to handle, and learn from, incoming streams of data. For example, models such as SVMs and logistic regressors have been generalized to settings in which the entire dataset is not available to the learner and training must be conducted over an incoming, sequential stream of data [1, 2]. Similarly, many clustering algorithms have been proposed for learning over data streams [3]. These methodologies force the underlying model to learn from a continuous data stream that becomes available one example at a time, eliminating the need for the entire dataset to be available at once. Interestingly, although approaches for streaming learning have been developed for more traditional machine learning algorithms, streaming learning is not widely explored for deep neural networks, where offline training (i.e., performing several loops/epochs over the full dataset) dominates.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Feeling Frustrated and Overwhelmed? Nine Tips on Managing the Challenging Learning Process in Data Science

Based on my personal experience, I propose nine strategies to start moving in the vast world of Data Science, without being suppressed by it. The work of the Data Scientist, as we know, requires a lot of skills, including statistics and math concepts, visualizations skills, and programming knowledge. For a beginner, all of these requirements could be a deterrent. In fact, one might think of leaving without even taking the first steps.
MENTAL HEALTH
towardsdatascience.com

Best of arXiv—Readings for November 2021

After a slow summer break, the ML world has been back at full speed for the past month: conferences getting back to in-person format, new parameter count records, Deepmind being the Robin Hood of Reinforcement Learning or a GPT-3 like model (T-0) now published and open-sourced. Nonetheless, as we approach...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Custom Callback Functions for Transformers

How to quantify F1-Score when fine-tuning pre-trained transformers for NLP tasks?. Since Vaswani et al. (2017) published the “Attention Is All You Need” paper, Transformers have dominated the recent advancements in the field of Natural Language Processing (NLP), where fine-tuning pre-trained language models for downstream NLP tasks has become quite popular. If you are not familiar with transformers, this article and this article are good starting points. The illustrated example by Jay Alammar is a great resource as well.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Outlier identification using Interquartile Range

Identifying outliers is a very common task in data pre-processing. They can alter the perceived importance of a sample by a model and, if not handled properly, can alter the result of any analysis. A simple method for identifying them is using the Interquartile Range. What is the Interquartile Range?
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Generating QR Codes With Python In Less Than 10 Lines

Constructing a simple Python Project For Encrypting Your Information With QR Codes. In the modern world, our objective is to always have a secure and convenient way of accessing things. Nobody wants to read and click on elongated URL links or lengthy word sequences. Also, in the world of the recent pandemic, it is usually considered best to avoid touches and achieve transactions without much physical contact.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy