C++: Optional Object that may contain another object

¹ Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences and ² Computational Sciences and Engineering Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN 37831, United States. Despite the extreme disparity in terms of objects and study methods, some tasks are common across multiple scientific fields. One of such tasks is an interpolation. Imagine having the measurements of some property of interest, such as temperature (if you are a meteorologist) or soil composition, or presence of useful ores (if you are a geologist) over some area. It would be extremely useful to interpolate these numbers between the (usually small) number of measurement points to obtain 2D maps amenable to the human eye. This can be approached using multiple methods including splines, kernel density approximations, neural network fits, and many others. However, when doing so, the second natural question is the uncertainty of these interpolated values, or to which extent they are trustable. The uncertainties are clearly minimal at the locations where the measurements were taken but will grow when moving away from the measurement points. Finally, the third and perhaps most interesting question is whether we can use the knowledge of the interpolated function and its uncertainty to guide our search strategy. In other words, given the measurements of property of interest in several locations, can we choose the next point for measurements — based on anticipated reward or probability to get one. All these problems can be addressed in a principled manner using Gaussian Process (GP) and GP-based Bayesian Optimization.

PHYSICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO