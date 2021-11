Multiple outlets are bidding on a buzzy limited series adaptation of the best-selling novel “The Plot” with Mahershala Ali attached to star for Endeavor Content. “How to Get Away With Murder” writer Abby Ajayi is on board to pen the series based on the psychological thriller by “The Undoing” author Jean Hanff Korelitz about a struggling author and writing instructor who steals a genius plot idea for a novel from one of his students. The book is a smash hit, his career soars but he’s also drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse with a tormentor who knows he lifted the story...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO