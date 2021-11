The Detroit Lions find themselves at 0-6, but still have one of the most compelling games of the season in Week 7. While the Los Angeles Rams are heavy favorites over our Lions, the intrigue lies with the quarterbacks. Jared Goff has a chance at his “revenge” game, hoping to prove his worth to the head coach that swifty sent him to Detroit. Matthew Stafford has none of those animosities towards Detroit, but it has to be interesting for him to face the only NFL team he’d ever played for before this year.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO