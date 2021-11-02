CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Polkadot and Kusama Tokens Soared on Tuesday

By Anders Bylund
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • The Polkadot network is gearing up for another important step in its long commercial-launch process.
  • Owners of the network’s two digital tokens are getting excited, as the first auction of Polkadot parachains draws near.

What happened

Polkadot (CRYPTO:DOT) tokens gained 7.3% at the end of the market day on Tuesday, having posted 24-hour gains as high as 11.2% earlier in the day. The token, which plays several important roles in the cross-blockchain communications network also named Polkadot, is preparing to launch its first so-called parachain auctions next week. Cryptocurrency traders are bidding up the price of the Polkadot token as the auction date approaches without any sign of trouble with the technology or the auction process.

At the same time, the Kusama (CRYPTO:KSM) token rose more than 15% on Tuesday. Kusama is an experimental version of the Polkadot technology, playing an active role in the development of parachains and future Polkadot features.

So what

Polkadot is still a work in progress, albeit at an advanced stage with a real-world market cap of $51.6 billion today. Kusama's market value is a much lower $3.7 billion, which makes sense for a testing version of a product with business-grade ambitions.

When Polkadot is fully operational, it will have launched dozens of independent blockchains known as parachains, which can have their own tokens and be programmed to meet very specific-use cases. The bigger picture here is that Polkadot and its related chains can connect many different blockchains to each other, allowing direct communication between different cryptocurrencies and smart-contract platforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wt58L_0ckZ9g0o00
Image source: Getty Images.

Connective platforms like Polkadot will allow other cryptocurrencies to become more specialized over time, letting other digital assets handle features that would be clumsy additions to your favorite cryptocurrency. For example, a Polkadot parachain could add Ethereum smart contracts to the basic value store of Bitcoin. This way, Ethereum won't have to manage asset values and Bitcoin won't need to develop its own smart contracts.

As Polkadot and other chain-connecting systems move closer to full commercial viability, their token values are skyrocketing. Today's price action is a part of that long-term story.

Now what

Many investors won't touch Polkadot until the commercial-launch process is completed, and some will refuse to deal with the red-hot market value of these tokens even then. Polkadot has gained a stunning 1,180% over the last 52 weeks and Kusama's gains extended all the way to 1,420% over the same period.

This skyrocketing price action highlights the volatile and unpredictable nature of cryptocurrencies, in general, at this early stage in the development and marketing of a whole new asset class. Polkadot and Kusama should cool down over time as their long-term role in the crypto market takes form, and as the market itself picks up regulations and broad-based market acceptance.

So far, it's impossible to say exactly how much these digital-connector tools might be worth in the long run. However, Polkadot has attracted a large community of active parachain developers, even in this pre-launch stage of its development. It's one of the most interesting names in my personal portfolio of crypto tokens, and I can't wait to see how the first parachain auctions work out on November 11. Stay tuned.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Beyond Shiba Inu: 3 Stocks That Could Deliver Better Returns

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has emerged as the cryptocurrency world's latest incredible sensation. The token is up roughly 68,500,000% across 2021's trading. As mind-blowing as Shiba Inu's run has been, it's not unreasonable to wonder how much gas is still left in the tank and whether other investments could provide better returns going forward. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks they believe can post better long-term performance than the world-beating cryptocurrency. Read on to see why they think these companies will deliver big wins.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
investing.com

Phoenix Global token soars by 5,600% in just four minutes — But there's a catch

It took just four minutes for a relatively unknown cryptocurrency to rise by over 5,600% as of Nov. 5, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Dubbed Phoenix Global (PHB), the token soared from $0.02057 to as high as $1.1413 on Nov. 5, with its volume dropping surprisingly — from $3.79 million to around $777,680 in the same period.
STOCKS
u.today

Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu

TastyWorks, the brokerage arm of Chicago-based fintech startup Tastytrade, has added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, according to its Friday announcement. The Robinhood competitor launched cryptocurrency trading on its platform in early February. CEO Scott Sheridan claimed that the move was prompted by growing customer interest in crypto assets.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Tokens#Smart Contracts#Ksm
cryptopolitan.com

Kusama price analysis: Bears stop the bullish trend to keep Kusama below $450

The Kusama price analysis reveals the latest trend has been bearish. Bears have drawn the KSM/USD price levels to $436. Support for KSM is present at $418. The Kusama price analysis shows that selling pressure has built from the bearish side. The market followed the bullish trend for the entire last week as the coin gained significant value during this time, and a correction was due for continuing further upside later on.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Climbed 24% in October

Investors sold out of ChargePoint until the prospects of a huge influx of federal spending sparked renewed interest. ChargePoint raised its revenue guidance for the fiscal year in its last financial update. What happened. Electric vehicle (EV) charging network stocks have garnered much interest as EVs look to take a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

What Role Should Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, and Ethereum Play in Your Portfolio?

Shiba Inu and other speculative blockchain asset plays look too risky. Bitcoin could become a more stabilized store of value. In some ways, Ethereum is like a volatile but potentially explosive technology stock. Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm. With tokens including Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB), Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), and Ethereum's...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Auctions
The Motley Fool

Why Adobe's Stock Rose 13% in October

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) rose 13% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This rise increases the year-to-date gains for the technology company's stock to 52.3%. So what. The software-as-a-service company reported an impressive set of earnings for its fiscal 2021's third quarter. Revenue hit a record...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Are Earnings or an Acquisition to Blame for This Stock's Tumble?

The acquisition will allow for Zendesk to better understand customers. Legion Partners fully opposes the transaction. A strong third quarter is overshadowed by the acquisition. Acquisitions are a touchy subject for investors, as few companies can pull them off successfully. AT&T (NYSE:T) purchased DirecTV for $48 billion in 2015; then...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Cryptocurrency to Buy for Price Boom This Weekend – November 2021 Week 1

The cryptocurrency is basically flat today, but has had a good week. At $2.86 trillion, its total cap hasn’t moved in the past 24 hours, but is up by about 6% in the last seven days. A variety of coins have contributed to this steady climb, with the likes of Binance coin (BNB), solana (SOL) and polkadot (DOT) being big winners. As such, we’ve compiled a rundown of the 5 cryptocurrency to buy for a price this weekend. This covers coins with good short- and long-term potential.
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

Cheap Crypto to Buy Now: Five Tokens With a Lot of Upside Potential

Despite its ebbs and flows in value, Bitcoin has proven to be a stalwart investment for early investors. But it’s expensive. So that has a lot of investors looking for cheap crypto to buy. The reason is simple…. Since its initial coin offering (ICO), Bitcoin has seen one of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Data Shows 78% Of Shiba Inu Holders Are Making Money

A vast majority of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) holders are still in profit according to data from The Block. What Happened: According to The Block’s analysis of Shiba Inu token holders' balances, 78% of wallet addresses are making money at the token’s price of $0.000048. The price of SHIB declined...
STOCKS
moneytalksnews.com

Should You Buy Bitcoin or Gold?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. The COVID-19 recession may have gotten you thinking about how to preserve your wealth. Many investors consider assets like Bitcoin and gold as ways to preserve wealth. Gold has thousands of years behind it as a universally recognized safe-haven commodity asset and...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
137K+
Followers
66K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy