CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Friends in Low Places: New brew to raise funds for Alabama Coastal Foundation

By Carey Cox
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXGrd_0ckZ9bbB00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Six breweries along the Alabama Gulf Coast have joined together and brewed a beer to raise awareness and funds for the Alabama Coastal Foundation.

The beer is named Friends in Low Places — it’s a new take on the 2019 collaboration brew of the same name. Participating breweries include Big Beach, Braided River, Fairhope, Iron Hand, and Old Majestic, in addition to Mobile’s newest brewery, Oyster City.

Oprah announces her Favorite Things list ahead of the holidays

Fairhope’s head brewer Jacob Sellers worked with the other brewing teams to fine-tune an IPA recipe and coordinated a group brew day in October. The 2021 edition of Friends in Low Places has a bright tropical fruit aroma that, according to Sellers, “caresses your nose as you take a sip. With just enough malty sweetness to support the explosion of hoppy flavors imparted by American and New Zealand hops, the finish is so crisp and smooth that for just a moment, you will hear waves crashing and feel the sand between your toes.”

Friends in Low Places will be released exclusively at Greers Downtown Market on Nov. 11 with a special launch event from 4-6 p.m.

“We are really excited to partner with these local businesses and support ACF. As a local, family-owned business, we strive to provide the best products and services and promote local items whenever we can,” Lucy Greer Cheriogotis, one of the Greer family’s fifth-generation leaders, said in a press release.

After the initial release at Greers, the beer will be available in cans and on tap at bars, restaurants, stores, and select breweries around the area.

Visit www.joinACF.org to find out where to purchase Friends in Low Places near you.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Lucedale Library to host Recipe Swap and Social

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Lucedale Library is hosting a Holiday Recipe Swap and Social Nov. 8 in George County.  Residents can bring their favorite homemade dishes and recipes to the social, according to a news release from the Lucedale-George County Public Library. Participants can taste any of the dishes featured in the event […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

Fairhope Public Library to host book sale event

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Public Library is hosting a used book sale Nov. 18 for Fairhope residents.  The book sale will include: Holiday-themed books Cookbooks Fiction Religious works Children’s books DVD’s  CD’s  Audio books Non-fiction  Mysteries  Children’s books Other items included in the book sale are gift baskets, vintage books and puzzles, […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gingham Tree Festival returns to Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The 49th annual Gingham Tree Festival will be held Nov. 13 in Lucedale.  The festival will feature over 300 vendors and live music performances, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale. Admission and parking is free. Free transportation will also be provided for those who need assistance […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

Metal Sheriff highlights pollinator garden outside MCSO HQ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve recently had to renew your pistol permit or had other business at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office you might have seen this. This is a sculpture of a gigantic sheriff made out of pipes. It’s a highlight of a new pollinator garden. It sits at the corner of the […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Mobile, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
City
Fairhope, AL
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Society
Mobile, AL
Society
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Tree lighting ceremony to be held in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is holding a Lighting of the Tree Ceremony Nov. 19 for Mobile residents. The event will feature: A DJ and live music performances Holiday Vendors  Food Trucks Santa Claus will also be making a special appearance at the event, according to a Facebook post from the City […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park to host Veterans Day Concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is hosting a Veterans Day Concert Nov. 11 in Mobile. The concert will be presented by the Symphonic Pops Orchestra and will feature patriotic music from American composers, according to a Facebook post from the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.  The concert will be held […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
WKRG News 5

Land adjacent to Historic Blakeley State Park will stay protected

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – From the Tensaw River it’s tough to tell where Historic Blakeley State Park and the adjacent land begins. It’s not developed and now it’ll stay that way thanks to a recent property acquisition. “This is an important site in the history of the Civil War and the Tensaw Delta. We […]
LIFESTYLE
WKRG News 5

A Minute with Drexel: Stones

TURKEY, (WKRG) — Our Drexel Gilbert has had the opportunity to travel overseas recently. The experience has taught her to look at the simple, everyday things that can help us all live a better life. Drexel: I’m excited and grateful to be coming to you today from Kusadasi, Turkey! It’s on the Aegean Sea. It […]
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Restaurants#Friends In Low Places#Food Drink#Beverages#Iron Hand#Sellers#American#Greers Downtown Market
WKRG News 5

Fairhope Veterans Day Parade 2021

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday was a great day for a parade. Hundreds gathered for the annual Veterans Day Parade in Fairhope. Traditionally it is held the Saturday before Veterans Day. Good weather created a pretty day for a parade route that started and ended at the Civic Center.According to a news release “participants include […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRG News 5

Navarre Library closed for renovations starting Nov 15

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Navarre Library will be closed from Nov. 15 to Nov. 27 for renovations. The closure will include the library’s after-hours book drop. Navarre Library says to those who have material checked out during the time of the closing to return them when the library reopens. You may also check out […]
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Devastation to excitement as Foley YMCA readies for re-opening

Fourteen months after Hurricane Sally devastated our part of the gulf coast, recovery continues. One of the biggest projects in Foley, the Snook Family YMCA. After Sally the roof was gone, windows smashed and water damaged almost everything inside. More than a year later and the Y is close to re-opening but not yet.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

5 Things to do This Weekend: November 5th-7th

PCA Rodeo – Brewton Municipal Arena, Brewton Its time to get your boots on for the 8th annual PCA Rodeo at the Brewton Municipal Arena this Friday and Saturday where there’s going to be fun for the entire family with bull riding, calf roping, cowgirl barrel racing, bronc riding steer wrestling and more! Gates open […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy