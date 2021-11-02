Friends in Low Places: New brew to raise funds for Alabama Coastal Foundation

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Six breweries along the Alabama Gulf Coast have joined together and brewed a beer to raise awareness and funds for the Alabama Coastal Foundation.

The beer is named Friends in Low Places — it’s a new take on the 2019 collaboration brew of the same name. Participating breweries include Big Beach, Braided River, Fairhope, Iron Hand, and Old Majestic, in addition to Mobile’s newest brewery, Oyster City.

Fairhope’s head brewer Jacob Sellers worked with the other brewing teams to fine-tune an IPA recipe and coordinated a group brew day in October. The 2021 edition of Friends in Low Places has a bright tropical fruit aroma that, according to Sellers, “caresses your nose as you take a sip. With just enough malty sweetness to support the explosion of hoppy flavors imparted by American and New Zealand hops, the finish is so crisp and smooth that for just a moment, you will hear waves crashing and feel the sand between your toes.”

Friends in Low Places will be released exclusively at Greers Downtown Market on Nov. 11 with a special launch event from 4-6 p.m.

“We are really excited to partner with these local businesses and support ACF. As a local, family-owned business, we strive to provide the best products and services and promote local items whenever we can,” Lucy Greer Cheriogotis, one of the Greer family’s fifth-generation leaders, said in a press release.

After the initial release at Greers, the beer will be available in cans and on tap at bars, restaurants, stores, and select breweries around the area.

Visit www.joinACF.org to find out where to purchase Friends in Low Places near you.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.