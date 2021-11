The New York Rangers are preparing to take on the Calgary Flames at 7 PM on Monday evening, and they will be getting back one of their more prominent players, Ryan Strome. On Monday afternoon, the team announced they had sent Morgan Barron down to the AHL. He will spend time with the Hartford Wolf Pack until the Rangers require his services once again, and it was clear he needs more time developing before he can take on a more serious role in the NHL. Over two games, Barron averaged 8:28 of ice time, picking up two penalties.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO