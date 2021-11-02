CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hakim Ziyech Comments on Winning Goal Against Malmo

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has commented on his winner against Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues were 1-0 victors in Sweden, with the Moroccan scoring his second goal of the season, tapping the ball into the net from a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross.

Victory away from home means Chelsea are now one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition as they continue the defence of their European crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UCvX_0ckZ95dI00
SIPA USA

Speaking to the media after the game via Football.London, Ziyech talked about the importance of his goal against the Swedish league leaders, as he said: "Yeah of course. I am trying to be important for the team with goals and assists.

"I have had some hard times behind me, I haven't really recovered fully from it. I work everyday hard on it. I always believed in myself and things what I can do on the pitch."

Chelsea enjoyed the majority of possession and chances in the first half of the game, but they were unable to really test the Malmo defence.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made his first Champions League start for six years, with the midfielder thoroughly enjoying his time on the pitch in Sweden.

The Blues finally found the breakthrough as the game approached the hour mark, with Ziyech tapping in from close range after Hudson-Odoi's excellent cross from the right hand side.

Malmo worked hard to try and find an equaliser, but Chelsea were able to hold onto the lead until full time.

They next face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
casinonewsdaily.com

Werner & Lukaku Injured in Chelsea’s 4 – 0 Win over Malmo

Lukaku endured a nasty twisted right ankle as he was getting fouled for a penalty that eventually was converted for Chelsea’s 2nd goal of the match by Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, also known as Jorginho, in the 21st minute of game action. This added to the aggressive scoring attack by Chelsea as an opener was volleyed in by Andreas Christensen in the 9thminute for Chelsea’s 1st score of this dominating match for the boys wearing dark blue last Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malmo#The Champions League#Moroccan#European#Swedish
ESPN

Chelsea edge past Malmo thanks to Hakim Ziyech strike

Chelsea took a huge step towards the Champions League knockout stages with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Malmo in Sweden on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel's side, without forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner because of injury, were frustrated in front of goal and found a breakthrough hard to come by until Hakim Ziyech converted Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross in the 56th minute.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
theprideoflondon.com

It’s ironic to want Eden Hazard back at Chelsea but Hakim Ziyech gone

The general consensus floating around at the moment is that Chelsea would do well to bring Belgian forward Eden Hazard back to the club. The belief is that he could help the Blues out with their current attacking problems. Meanwhile, the supporters are clamoring for the club to get rid of Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech on the grounds of him not being good enough. The irony is not appreciated enough because fans are clamoring for a player to be sold while asking for a player who has been worse to return to the team.
UEFA
The Independent

Trevoh Chalobah: Chelsea defender signs new four-and-a-half-year deal

Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League leaders Chelsea.The 22-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut for the club in the Uefa Super Cup in August, has played 10 times this season and scored a memorable goal against Crystal Palace on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge.On signing his new deal, which runs until the summer of 2026, Chalobah said: “It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hakim Ziyech eager to kick on and establish himself at Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech believes he can still become an integral player for Chelsea despite struggling to find consistency since his move to west London.The Morocco international grabbed the only goal of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Malmo to earn the holders a 1-0 win in Sweden.It was Ziyech’s second goal of the campaign and first since he sustained a shoulder injury in the Uefa Super Cup against Villarreal in August. Injuries have blighted his time at Stamford Bridge so far but the 28-year-old has not lost belief.“Yeah, I am trying to be important for the team, with goals and assists,” the former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goal and Highlights: Malmo 0-1 Chelsea in Champions League

Enter Larsson and Veljko Birmančević. Havertz with the service to the far post that Ziyech closes the pincer to open the scoring. 1-0. Chelsea's only visit against Malmo in 2019 was a painful two goals to one setback, so they will be looking to put that bad result behind them and get the three points that will almost qualify them for the next round of the Champions League.
UEFA
Tribal Football

​Tuchel explains dropping Chelsea duo James, Chilwell for Malmo win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel spoke about his decision to drop dropping Ben Chilwell and Reece James for their 1-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League. The Blues had to work hard to break the Malmo defense, getting their goal through good link up play between Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
460
Followers
4K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy