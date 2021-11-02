Hakim Ziyech Comments on Winning Goal Against Malmo

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has commented on his winner against Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues were 1-0 victors in Sweden, with the Moroccan scoring his second goal of the season, tapping the ball into the net from a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross.

Victory away from home means Chelsea are now one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition as they continue the defence of their European crown.

Speaking to the media after the game via Football.London, Ziyech talked about the importance of his goal against the Swedish league leaders, as he said: "Yeah of course. I am trying to be important for the team with goals and assists.

"I have had some hard times behind me, I haven't really recovered fully from it. I work everyday hard on it. I always believed in myself and things what I can do on the pitch."

Chelsea enjoyed the majority of possession and chances in the first half of the game, but they were unable to really test the Malmo defence.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek made his first Champions League start for six years, with the midfielder thoroughly enjoying his time on the pitch in Sweden.

The Blues finally found the breakthrough as the game approached the hour mark, with Ziyech tapping in from close range after Hudson-Odoi's excellent cross from the right hand side.

Malmo worked hard to try and find an equaliser, but Chelsea were able to hold onto the lead until full time.

They next face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

