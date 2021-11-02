CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Say Hello to Miss Emma

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Say Hello to Miss Emma! This young lady is about 15 months old with a chocolate, brown coat, unique tortiseshell markings, and cool, green eyes. She has a super sweet purrsonality and will rub on your...

lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Related
thebuzzmagazines.com

Hello, Jack

Lisa and Michael Friedlander welcomed their son, Jack Hudson Friedlander, on Aug. 29. Jack is named in memory of both of his maternal great-grandfathers, Jarrell Bahme and Henry Rubenstein. Proud grandparents are Barbara and Jim Rubenstein and Fredda and Gary Friedlander. Jack has spent the first month of his life meeting great-grandmothers, aunts, uncles, and his seven first cousins. His “fur brother,” George, is adjusting well and loves playing.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
blountcountian.com

Hello sixty!

It was the trip of a lifetime, a trip that came to be out of pure wishing and light conversations over the years. It was a trip like no other. In early October, and after more than 42 years, the adventure began. Eleven classmates met up for the first time together at a beach house in Fort Morgan. All of […]
LIFESTYLE
mayfield-messenger.com

Well, Hello There!

How would you like to see this waiting on your front porch? But it is just another ghoulish figure that is part of the Haunted Fall Festival at Cartwright Grove at the Mayfield-Graves County “Scaregrounds” for Haunted Graves. The fall festival will conclude this weekend, Oct. 29-30, from 6-9 p.m. Mayfield-Graves.
Daily Times

MISS OLIVIA : Say hello to some of Miss Olivia's favorite fall recipes

Cream of chicken noodle soup is a hit! I made some adjustments to the recipe to suit my tastes. You will probably want to make adjustments as well. Feel free. You will love it. Bone-in, skin-on chicken breast halves make the best stock or broth or chicken salad or anything...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Say Hello#Birds#Squirrels#Foster Home#Tortiseshell Markings#Inc
Cape Gazette

🍂🍂 Hello November! 🍂🍂

Enjoy delicious warm your soul Pumpkin Spice Lattes, plus a holiday sneak peek of our Peppermint Mocha and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’ Pick up • order.lewescoffee.com/. ⇒ Lewes Coffee co. Morning Checklist.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Say Hello to Perfect Prime Rib Weekends!

Give a warm and tasty welcome to Prime Rib Weekends. Featuring our signature USDA Choice Rib Eye seasoned, and served with daily veggie plus a choice of two home style sides.
RECIPES
MIX 107.9

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Hubby Pic

  When it comes to her husband, Dolly Parton is usually private, but in a rare moment, she shared a photo of her husband Carl Dean. In a move to promote her new line of merch, Parton shared a picture of the man she’s been married to for 55 years.  The picture features a young […]
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer looks charming as delightful Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

Talented cosplayer Eva, also known as Mayweda, charmed the socks off her fans with an incredible take on Demon Slayer’s most alluring character, Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji. Mitsuri Kanroji has captivated the hearts of Demon Slayer fans from the moment she first appeared on the show in Episode 21. It’s not all that surprising since she has a unique appearance and a pleasant personality.
TV & VIDEOS
wellesleyps.org

Hello Hardy

*Book Fair– After a one year hiatus, we had our annual in person Book Fair. It was great to see our students able to access so many fantastic books! A special thanks to parent organizer Jamie Foley and the other parent volunteers who helped make this event a success!. *STEAM...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WGNO

If your kid is excited about Clifford the Big Red Dog, they’ll love these gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Clifford the Big Red Dog toys for kids? It has been almost 60 years since Scholastic published Norman Bridwell’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” On November 10, 2021, Paramount Pictures will release a live-action movie based on the beloved Clifford story that […]
KIDS
ArchDaily

Hello School Interiors / SVOYA Studio

Lead Architects: Denis Sokolov, Juliya Martynenko, Artem Martynenko, Lera Sokolova, Anton Sokolov, Tanya Lazovaya. Text description provided by the architects. The private elementary school "HELLO SCHOOL" in Dnipro is a continuation of the successful family center "HELLO BABY", which was developed and launched a year earlier. Its popularity became the reason for the further development of the complex.
DESIGN
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy