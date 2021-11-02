CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos trade rookie corner Kary Vincent Jr. for Eagles' 6th-round draft pick

 4 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Going to miss Kary Vincent Jr. His little laugh. The Broncos so liked Vincent’s cover ability even though he opted out of his senior, 2020 season at LSU, they selected him in the seventh round of the 2021 Draft. And even though the rookie Vincent was inactive for...

