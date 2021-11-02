CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton Arts Center drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate; requires all patrons to wear masks

By Justin Trobaugh
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center announced November 2 it is dropping its mandate on COVID-19 vaccines and proof of negative test, but will still require all patrons attending shows to wear a mask regardless of vaccine status.

According to a news release from the WAC, the first show with updated protocols in place is A Conversation with Hasan Minhaj on Monday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

The release says protocols have been updated in response to the downward trend of new cases along with the increasing percentage of vaccinations within the region.

Arkansas AG warns against ticket scams as Harry Styles, other acts return with shows

The protocols will remain in place for future performances, however, they are subject to change based on public health guidelines or applicable laws, according to the release.

Visit the WAC’s website to stay informed about its COIVD-19 protocols.

The WAC says it will also continue taking additional health and safety precautions including:

  • Electrostatic fogging of public spaces before performances
  • Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing high-contact surfaces
  • 4x hourly air exchanges with MERV 11 air filters
  • Cashless concessions
  • Coat check is currently not available
  • Full-time staff are vaccinated
  • All crew, staff or volunteers working a show, regardless of their vaccination status, must be tested and masked
Country singer Morgan Wallen announces November show at Simmons Bank Arena

Patrons attending the Friday, November 5, Symphony of Northwest Arkansas performance of Mozart and Beethoven will still need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours or proof of vaccination status and wear a mask while in the venue.

Ticketholders who have questions about these protocols can contact the WAC Box Office at (479) 443-5600.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

