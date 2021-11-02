CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Veterans Day Ceremony to be held in Escambia County

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyEeH_0ckZ8lSe00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 in Pensacola.

Sen. Tuberville honors Orange Beach veteran on Senate floor

The event will feature Maj. Gen. John P. Stokes as the keynote speaker and a medley from the Pensacola Opera Chorus. The Military Tribute Banner project will also be unveiled at the event, according to a news release from the Veterans Memorial Park.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase a military banner that includes a picture of servicemen and information about their military service. Attendees can present their banners at the ceremony.

Proceeds from the banner sales will fund the preservation of Veterans Memorial Park.

If you would like to purchase one, click here .

The ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola. For more information about  Veterans Memorial Park, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Fairhope Veterans Day Parade 2021

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday was a great day for a parade. Hundreds gathered for the annual Veterans Day Parade in Fairhope. Traditionally it is held the Saturday before Veterans Day. Good weather created a pretty day for a parade route that started and ended at the Civic Center.According to a news release “participants include […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shredding event to be held in Niceville

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Niceville is hosting a free shredding event Nov. 16 for local residents.  The shredding event will allow residents to safely dispose of their unwanted documents. Unwanted documents will be placed in a “Shred-it’ mobile shredding truck,” according to a Facebook post from the city of Niceville.  The […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

City of Pensacola to replace trees lost by Hurricane Sally

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced Nov. 5 that 300 trees will be planted throughout the city.  The trees are being planted as part of the city’s Tree Refurbishment Plan, according to a news release from the City of Pensacola.  Park canopies that were destroyed by Hurricane Sally will hopefully be […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park to host Veterans Day Concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is hosting a Veterans Day Concert Nov. 11 in Mobile. The concert will be presented by the Symphonic Pops Orchestra and will feature patriotic music from American composers, according to a Facebook post from the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.  The concert will be held […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
Local
Florida Sports
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Escambia County, FL
Government
Escambia County, FL
Society
Escambia County, FL
Sports
City
Medley, FL
Pensacola, FL
Society
Pensacola, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Navarre Library closed for renovations starting Nov 15

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Navarre Library will be closed from Nov. 15 to Nov. 27 for renovations. The closure will include the library’s after-hours book drop. Navarre Library says to those who have material checked out during the time of the closing to return them when the library reopens. You may also check out […]
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Tree lighting ceremony to be held in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is holding a Lighting of the Tree Ceremony Nov. 19 for Mobile residents. The event will feature: A DJ and live music performances Holiday Vendors  Food Trucks Santa Claus will also be making a special appearance at the event, according to a Facebook post from the City […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Senate
WKRG News 5

Dune restoration project Saturday on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — Three miles of sand dunes on Okaloosa Island will be remodeled over the weekend. Local organizations such as Trees on the Coast and Destin Fort Walton Beach are hosting the environmental workday. Volunteers will build and restore fencing around the island’s sand dunes. VOLUNTEER ROLES: Team Leaders Digging Crew Cutting […]
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WKRG News 5

Metal Sheriff highlights pollinator garden outside MCSO HQ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’ve recently had to renew your pistol permit or had other business at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office you might have seen this. This is a sculpture of a gigantic sheriff made out of pipes. It’s a highlight of a new pollinator garden. It sits at the corner of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gingham Tree Festival returns to Lucedale

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The 49th annual Gingham Tree Festival will be held Nov. 13 in Lucedale.  The festival will feature over 300 vendors and live music performances, according to a Facebook post from the City of Lucedale. Admission and parking is free. Free transportation will also be provided for those who need assistance […]
LUCEDALE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Lucedale Library to host Recipe Swap and Social

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Lucedale Library is hosting a Holiday Recipe Swap and Social Nov. 8 in George County.  Residents can bring their favorite homemade dishes and recipes to the social, according to a news release from the Lucedale-George County Public Library. Participants can taste any of the dishes featured in the event […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

Man found guilty of 2020 killing in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a man guilty of a 2020 manslaughter Friday afternoon. Jaylen Wright, 23, was convicted of killing Kuanterion Rivers, also known as “Frozonee.” Rivers was shot and killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments June 20 in Pensacola.  Rivers, 18, was a local Pensacola rapper.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Devastation to excitement as Foley YMCA readies for re-opening

Fourteen months after Hurricane Sally devastated our part of the gulf coast, recovery continues. One of the biggest projects in Foley, the Snook Family YMCA. After Sally the roof was gone, windows smashed and water damaged almost everything inside. More than a year later and the Y is close to re-opening but not yet.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Family and friends of indicted Dothan pastor speak out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has served the Dothan community for years now. Since starting a non-profit organization, The Ordinary People Society or T.O.P.S., Moma Tina’s Mission House soup kitchen, along with other initiatives, Glasgow’s mission has always been to help those in need. “A lot of naysayers have been fed by him,” […]
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

PCB stabbing was over ‘jealousy’

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed at a residence on Clarence Street in Panama City Beach, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Marvin Josue Gusman, 51, of Minnesota was the woman’s attacker and that he had stabbed her with a knife. Gusman was […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

5 Things to do This Weekend: November 5th-7th

PCA Rodeo – Brewton Municipal Arena, Brewton Its time to get your boots on for the 8th annual PCA Rodeo at the Brewton Municipal Arena this Friday and Saturday where there’s going to be fun for the entire family with bull riding, calf roping, cowgirl barrel racing, bronc riding steer wrestling and more! Gates open […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy