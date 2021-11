This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Justice Department is eliminating the use of case quotas for immigration judges — an issue that became a point of contention during the Trump administration for diminishing judges’ authority and discretion, […] The post Justice Department Terminates Case Quotas appeared first on Documented.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO