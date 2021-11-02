Deshaun Watson staying put for now as Texans don't make deal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Are the Miami Dolphins about to finalize a Deshaun Watson deal? With the trade deadline in a week, the team remains coy. Stephen Ross sidestepped the question at Tuesday’s NFL owners meeting. Reports say the Fins and Texans have agreed on the terms, provided Watson resolves his legal issues. However, Watson may not want to look guilty by quickly settling 22 civil cases alleging sexual misconduct. And even then, could the league ban Watson from playing for a while? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed that, saying, “I think that process is still ongoing. And until that process is ongoing and we have enough data and enough information to be able to make a determination of whether he should go on commissioner’s exempt, we don’t feel we have that necessary information at this point.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO