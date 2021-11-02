CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets improve offensive line depth with trade for guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets added depth to their offensive line, acquiring Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from Kansas City for tight end Dan Brown. Duvernay-Tardif, 30, started at right guard on Kansas City’s Super Bowl-winning team two years ago. But he...

Dan Brown
Newsday

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif ready to help Jets after 18 months without game action

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif spent last year on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, but for the Jets this year, he’ll be part of a very different line of protection. Duvernay-Tardif, 30, a right guard who opted out last season to practice as a doctor in a long-term care facility in his native Canada, was traded to the Jets from Kansas City Tuesday for backup tight end Daniel Brown, who also plays on special teams. Duvernay-Tardif hasn’t played since starting for Kansas City in their 2019 Super Bowl victory – firstly due to the pandemic, then a broken hand this preseason, and then after getting ousted by rookie Trey Smith. He waived his no-trade clause to join the Jets. The move could push out Long Island’s Greg Van Roten.
NFL
