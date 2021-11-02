California Veteran Who Planned Political Rally Bombing to Spend 25 Years Behind Bars
The man testified that he "intended to commit mass murder in March and April 2019," prosecutors said during his...www.newsweek.com
The man testified that he "intended to commit mass murder in March and April 2019," prosecutors said during his...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2