CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Harrison High School Warrior Command holding community performance on Tuesday

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbifr_0ckZ8Bsc00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – There are a lot of proud parents, teachers and students in the Tri-State as we have an impressive number of high school marching bands who have made it all the way through the competitive season and are on their way to Lucas Oil Stadium to compete for a state title.

One of those bands, the Harrison High School Warrior Command is holding a community performance on Tuesday night. Eyewitness News spoke to Courtney Calhoun, the senior drum major for the Warrior Command, to talk about what the community can expect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

South Harrison High School soccer team makes their own “quaranteam” homecoming

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – The South Harrison High School soccer team entered quarantine four days before the school’s homecoming dance. But, that didn’t stop parents from throwing the team their own “quaranteam” homecoming. The team, comprised of seven seniors and three on the homecoming court, were unable to attend the school’s official homecoming due to […]
LOST CREEK, WV
Effingham Daily News

Newton Community High School receives grant

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announced a $500 grant from Dan Hecht Chevrolet Toyota to the Newton Community High School auto shop program in memory of Lindell Galloway, a longtime employee of the dealership. “Lindell started his automotive career as a mechanic for my father in 1973 and worked over 45...
NEWTON, IL
FOX 21 Online

Best High School Singers in State Perform At UMD Honor Choir Concert

DULUTH, Minn.- What do you get when you take some of the best high school singers from across Minnesota and put them together? Sweet music. That’s what was on display at UMD’S High School Honor Choir Concert. 40 high school students who made auditions started rehearsing songs Monday morning for...
DULUTH, MN
Wave 3

Community holds rally to support Hazard High School amid controversy

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - “Unacceptable” has been the reaction from Kentucky state leaders to what happened at Hazard High School. The high school’s athletics department posted these pictures on its Facebook page:. They have since been taken down. The pictures show teenage boys in lingerie and teenage girls in Hooters...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ind#The Warrior Command#Eyewitness News
Central Illinois Proud

Tremont High School First Robotics team holds competition at high school

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Robots battled for gold in the Tremont High School gym, Saturday, Oct. 23, at the First Robotics competition in two years. Tremont’s First Robotics Team 2482, the Roboteers, had the chance to host their first “Roboteer Rumble,” inviting 18 teams to compete in the off-season competition.
TREMONT, IL
beltontigerathletics.com

BHS Volleyball vs. Bryan High School for Tuesday 10/26

1:30 – Fr. Red, White, JV, Varsity out of class to the locker rooms to change. 2:00 – Leave BHS on two buses with Red,White, JV, Varsity. 5:30 – Junior Varsity vs. Bryan (main gym); Freshman Red (aux gym) 6:30 – Freshman White (aux) & Varsity (main) play. Arrive back...
BELTON, TX
swnewsmedia.com

Jordan High School students performing in Honor Band Festival

Jordan High School students Benjamin Barclay, Andrew Norberg and Brandon Steinhaus have been selected to participate in the 33th Annual Honor Band Festival at Gustavus Adolphus College. The festival, which takes place at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, includes 130 high school musicians from 40 different high schools across Minnesota....
JORDAN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
portlavacawave.com

Calhoun High School Band performs award-winning show

“If it looks easy, it’s because they have worked hard to make it look that way.” - Jaime Vela. The Calhoun High School Band has been “rockin’ and rollin’” this year with its contest show, “The Time Machine.”. According to CHS Head Band Director Jaime Vela, the band began its...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
FOX Carolina

Hillcrest High School community remembers EJ Smith

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Students and staff at Hillcrest High School are coming together today to remember 17-year-old EJ Smith, who was shot and killed late Sunday night. Fox Carolina News has followed this story closely. Investigators with the Simpsonville Police Department said Smith was outside of Tipsy Taco...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
wsau.com

Wausau School District Holds Community Conversation on Facilities

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Leaders in the Wausau School District are going back to “square one” when it comes to communication with the community regarding facilities needs. Superintendent Keith Hilts was joined by three members of the Board of Education including Vice President Jim Bouche for a community input session at John Muir Middle School on Thursday. Hilts says he knows communication with residents and taxpayers has been difficult in recent months, but they are looking to change that.
WAUSAU, WI
Buffalo News

Food drive launches at Canisius High School on Tuesday

The Great Ignatian Food Drive, in which Canisius participates in a friendly – but spirited – competition with other Jesuit high schools to provide food to the needy for the holiday season, begins Tuesday and runs through Nov. 19. Provisions collected by Canisius during the drive will go to St....
BUFFALO, NY
newsandpress.net

Hartsville High School holds Homecoming

(ABOVE): Hartsville Homecoming High School Court. Friday, October 22nd, Hartsville High School held their 2021 Homecoming ceremony during halftime of the Hartsville-Wilson football game in Hartsville. The winners for the Freshman class to Junior class was Isabella Tejeda for Miss Freshman, DaMarion Coe as Mr. Freshman, Ava Broach as Miss Sophomore, Mr. Sophomore was Enrique Alvarez, Sarah Elizabeth Moody won Miss Junior, and Mr. Junior was presented to Rydder Jacobs. (BELOW):The Homecoming King and Queen was awarded to Mr Zy’Kee Knox and Miss Logan Thomas . The others in the Hartsville Homecoming High School court were Bonnie Adams, Jordan Cothran, Kayla Easterling, ShaDiamond Goodson, Yadira Hernandez-Flores, Anna Grace Lawhon, Allison Mays, Jordan Patterson, Jakayla Pendergrass, Alyssa Poston, Gabrielle Wingate, Joseph Dixon, Walter Hammond, Ethan Jeppson, Kody Morongell, Mason Mulligan, Kevin Santana, Hardy Smothers, and Gavin Watford. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS.
HARTSVILLE, SC
kniakrls.com

Indianola High School Performing “Up the Down Staircase”

The Indianola High School Theatre Department is performing their fall play, Up the Down Staircase, this week. Up the Down Staircase features the students and adults of Calvin Coolidge High School, an underfunded, inner-city school and follows first year teacher Sylvia Barrett and her students. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm in the newly renovated Indianola High School Auditorium at 7pm. Tickets are available at the door only, $5 for students and seniors, and $10 for adults.
INDIANOLA, IA
13 WHAM

RCSD holds community action initiative following spike in school violence

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RCSD parents, staff and students were invited by Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small to participate in a Community Action Initiative at Franklin High School Saturday. The event follows a rash in recent violence among Rochester city schools. Participants were invited to join in conversation on how...
ROCHESTER, NY
stegenherald.com

High school volleyball: Efficient Warriors triumph for MAAA title

The Valle Catholic High School volleyball team claimed its first Mineral Area Activities Association postseason tournament title since 2017. The Warriors did so at the expense of in-town rival Ste. Genevieve. Valle Catholic knocked off Ste. Genevieve 25-13, 25-17 on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the cozy confines of their own...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Eyewitness News

Proposal to replace field at Rham High School is on Tuesday’s ballot

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) -- A proposal to replace the field at Rham High School is on Tuesday’s ballot, but the project is dividing the three towns that make up the school district. Players and their families, along with their coaches have been pushing for this upgrade for quite some time,...
HEBRON, CT
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy