CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Herrin Invites Four-Legged Residents and Their Humans to “Hike with Herrin” at East Goshen Township Park

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST CHESTER, PA — State Rep. Dianne Herrin, D-Chester, announced the latest event in her “Hikes with Herrin” series. The series gives residents the opportunity to discuss with the representative some of the pressing issues facing our commonwealth while enjoying the best public...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) Reduced to Single Lane November 16 in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) will be reduced to a single lane with flagging between Newtown Street Road and Lakeview Drive in Marple and Upper Providence townships, Delaware County, on Tuesday, November 16, from 7:00 PM to 3:00 PM the following afternoon, for shoulder paving and temporary barrier removal under a project to replace the structure that carries Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) over the Springton Reservoir, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Paxon Hollow Road in Marple Township

MARPLE TWP, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Paxon Hollow Road from Jamestown Road to just west of Worthington Drive in Marple Township, Delaware County beginning Monday, November 22, for water main installation, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The closure will be in place on weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, December 31.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

I-95 Single, Double Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions next week at several locations between the Chichester Avenue and Route 352/320 (Edgmont Avenue) interchanges for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

I-95 North Ramp to Route 291 (Exit 10) Restricted in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

TINICUM TWP, PA — A lane closure will be in place on the ramp from northbound Interstate 95 to Route 291 East (Exit 10) in Tinicum Township, Delaware County on Wednesday, November 10, through Friday, November 12, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for concrete barrier removal under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester County, PA
Lifestyle
Chester County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
West Chester, PA
Lifestyle
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Chester County, PA
Pets & Animals
West Chester, PA
Government
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Announces 2021 Clean Block Contest Award Winners

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Friday, November 5, elected officials joined Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams and the Philadelphia More Beautiful Committee (PMBC) in announcing the top four winners of the annual Clean Block Contest. The announcement was made at The Felt Factory by Romano’s Catering, 1523 East Wingohocking Street. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#D Chester
MyChesCo

Feeding Pennsylvania Partners with PA Eats, Breweries in PA to Celebrate Hops for Hunger Fundraising Campaign

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania is one of the preeminent brewing states in the nation, boasting over 400 breweries—and the number is growing. But just as our brewery scene is increasing, so is the number of food insecure families and individuals across the state. In fact, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians struggle with hunger every day – including nearly 500,000 children.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Lewis Road Lane Closure Scheduled for Median Installation in Limerick Township

LIMERICK TWP, PA — Lewis Road motorists will encounter a weekday lane closure between Cherry Lane and D and L Drive in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, November 15, through Friday, December 3, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for curb median installation for a pedestrian crossing under a local project, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
LIMERICK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
MyChesCo

Wilmington Art Loop Set To Return In December

The work of Terron Mitchell will be exhibited in the Louis L. Redding Gallery during December’s Art Loop Wilmington. (Image via the City of Wilmington) The City is currently seeking exhibition submissions from galleries and other venues by Monday, November 15. WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, City Cultural...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Cecil B. Moore Avenue to Close Beginning Next Week in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Temple University is planning to close Cecil B. Moore Avenue between Broad Street (Route 611) and 13th Street in Philadelphia beginning Monday, November 8, for sewer repair, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The closure will be in place Mondays through Sundays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Thursday, November 25.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philanthropy Network Greater Philadelphia, Philly Counts Announce Third-Round COVID-19 Prevention & Response Fund Grant Recipients

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia’s Philly Counts office and Philanthropy Network Greater Philadelphia announced the recent recipients of the third round of grants from the COVID-19 Prevention & Response Fund, a community-led effort to invest in neighborhood-based solutions to urgent needs related to COVID-19. In late October, the Fund awarded its third round of grants totaling $170,500 to 52 nonprofit organizations and individuals working to increase COVID-19 education, vaccine access, health resources, and outreach activities in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. Eighty-two percent of funds went to organizations led by a person of color. In addition, $84,000 dollars were distributed to organizations with at least 90 percent BIPOC staff. A complete list of third-round grant recipients can be found here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Police Charge Man with Hershey Avenue Shooting

LANCASTER, PA — A man in Lancaster County has been charged with shooting and injuring a male victim this past Thursday. Authorities state that on November 4, 2021, at 8:41 am an on-duty officer from the East Hempfield Township Police Department was traveling through the 100 block of Hershey Ave in Lancaster City, while on routine business. As the officer passed through the area of Hershey Ave and High Street, he heard gunshots and then observed an adult male standing along the roadway holding gun. The officer requested assistance from additional officers. When back-up officers arrived, they helped detain the suspect and located a male victim, who was found to have multiple gunshot wounds. The injured person was conscious and stable at the scene and was conveyed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old Lancaster City resident. Officers and Detectives from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the call and took over the scene. The shooter was conveyed to the Lancaster City Police station and an investigation was initiated.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Veterans Parade Announces 2021 Co-Grand Marshalls

2019 Philadelphia Veterans Parade (Image by Robert J. Castaldi, Sr., Some rights reserved) Philadelphia Veterans Parade Names Kristin Leone and Kevin McCloskey Co-Grand Marshals of the 2021 Parade & Festival. PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Veterans Parade & Festival, presented by Comcast, announced Lieutenant Commander Kristin Leone, RN, MSN, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Woodside Road to Close at Night for Resurfacing in Lower Makefield Township

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP, PA — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is planning to close Woodside Road between Route 32 (River Road) and Taylorsville Road in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County, on Thursday, November 4, through Monday, November 8, from 6:00 PM to 4:00 AM the following morning for milling and paving, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
LOWER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy