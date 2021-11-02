Herrin Invites Four-Legged Residents and Their Humans to “Hike with Herrin” at East Goshen Township Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia’s Philly Counts office and Philanthropy Network Greater Philadelphia announced the recent recipients of the third round of grants from the COVID-19 Prevention & Response Fund, a community-led effort to invest in neighborhood-based solutions to urgent needs related to COVID-19. In late October, the Fund awarded its third round of grants totaling $170,500 to 52 nonprofit organizations and individuals working to increase COVID-19 education, vaccine access, health resources, and outreach activities in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. Eighty-two percent of funds went to organizations led by a person of color. In addition, $84,000 dollars were distributed to organizations with at least 90 percent BIPOC staff. A complete list of third-round grant recipients can be found here.
