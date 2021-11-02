Washington man killed daughter’s boyfriend who sold her into sex ring, left his body in trunk for a year: Police

SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend, who allegedly sold her into sex trafficking, and leaving his body in a car’s trunk for nearly a year.

According to the Spokane Police Department, in October 2020, John Eisenman learned that his juvenile daughter was allegedly sold into a sex trafficking ring in Seattle. Eisenman reportedly learned there was a possibility his daughter’s boyfriend was involved in the sale. That same month, Eisenman "was able to rescue his daughter" and brought her back to Spokane.

The Spokesman-Review identified the boyfriend as Andrew Sorensen.

In November 2020, Eisenman reportedly found out the boyfriend was going to be in Airway Heights, Washington. Spokane Police said Eisenman "waited for the victim" and then confronted Sorensen when he arrived. Police allege Eisenman "abducted the victim, tying him up, and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle."

Eisenman allegedly hit Sorensen in the head with a cinder block and then "stabbed him repeatedly," which killed him.

According to the Spokane Police Department statement, Eisenman kept Sorensen’s body in the trunk and drove the car to North Spokane County where he abandoned it in a remote area. Nearly a year later, in October 2021, Spokane Police believe a third party moved the vehicle to 1800 East Everett.

On Oct. 22, Spokane Police officers responded to the East Everett address because of a "foul odor emanating" from the car. According to police, "individuals were rummaging through the car and taking items when they made the gruesome discovery."

The Spokesman-Review, citing court documents, reports Sorensen’s hands and ankles were bound by zip ties and he had tape over his mouth.

Officers confirmed human remains were inside the vehicle.

According to The Spokesman-Review, the car, a 1991 green Honda Accord, belonged to Brenda Kross. She was engaged to Eisenman and their daughter is the juvenile who was trafficked. Eisenman reportedly told officers who went to speak with Kross that the car was stolen.

The Spokesman-Review reports Eisenman confessed to killing Sorensen. Police said Eisenman had no prior violent criminal history.

Eisenman was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree murder. According to jail records, his bond was set at $1 million.