Lake County woman ID’d in fatal collision on Porter Creek Road

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
A Lake County woman was identified as the driver killed in a head-on collision over the weekend that involved a vehicle occupied by several children just west of Calistoga.

Cobb resident Kate Tillman, 30, died just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Porter Creek Road near the intersection of Franz Valley Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Investigators say Tillman was the driver of a Ford Fusion that was headed west when she drifted into the eastbound lane.

She collided with an eastbound Toyota Highlander driven by Calistoga resident Rosa Cachu, according to the CHP. She had five passengers in the SUV. They ranged in age from 8 to 12.

All were treated at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for minor to moderate injuries.

Tillman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP asked that anyone with information about the collision call its Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

