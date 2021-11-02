CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study casts doubt on theory that women aren't as competitive as men

By University of Arizona
Newswise
 4 days ago

Newswise — As researchers investigate reasons for America's persistent gender wage gap, one possible explanation that has emerged in roughly the last decade is that women may be less competitive than men, and are therefore passed over for higher-ranking roles with larger salaries. But a new study suggests that...

Post-Bulletin

Health Fusion: Men are just as emotional as women, study shows

Nervousness, enthusiasm and strength are often interpreted differently among men and women. For example, a dad who gets excited, animated and loud during their kid's ball game may come across as enthusiastic, while a women displaying the same emotions may seem irrational or hysterical. Not fair, right? Researchers from the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
International Business Times

Are Women More Emotional Than Men? Not Really, Study Finds

There's a widely held belief saying women are more emotional than men. There's no truth to it, according to a new study. Women have typically been thought of as being more emotional and, historically, have even been excluded from participating in research, the authors of a study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, wrote. This exclusion, the researchers explained, is partly because of the belief that their "ovarian hormone fluctuations" can cause variations, including in their emotions "that could not be experimentally controlled."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wach.com

Study: Women earn 23 percent less than men in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new study is highlighting the gender pay gap both in The Palmetto State and across the nation. According to researchers at Business.org, women in South Carolina make 23 percent less in yearly earnings than men. The study determined there's a national pay gap of 18...
POLITICS
studyfinds.org

Pessimism prevails? Study casts doubt on theory that people are naturally optimistic

BATH, United Kingdom — Do you believe most people navigate life wearing rose-tinted glasses? In other words, do people naturally expect good things in their life and shoo away the thought of negative events? The theory that most people have a bias towards thinking optimistically is a common one. For instance, the U.K. government even accounts for this supposed bias while planning large infrastructure projects. Now, however, new research is calling the claim into serious question. In fact, researchers from the University of Bath say people may be naturally pessimistic after all.
U.K.
#Study Group#Political Economy#Economics
International Business Times

Men Just As Emotionally Invested In Relationship Problems As Women: Study

Relationships can be complicated, especially when problems arise. But is it really true that men are less emotionally invested in relationships? According to the first "big data" analysis of relationship problems, men are just as invested as women. Most of what is known about relationship problems has come from data...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
studyfinds.org

Women really are as competitive as men in the corporate world

TUCSON, Ariz. — Women really are as competitive as men after all, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Arizona say there’s been a perception that women are not as competitive as men and are more likely to pass up the opportunity to land a higher-ranking role with a larger salary. However, the new findings point to that belief being far from the truth.
TUCSON, AZ
InsideHook

Breakups Hit Men Harder Than Women, According to Study

Contrary to the common belief that men are emotionless robots capable of only horniness and rage, a recent study has found evidence to suggest that men are, in fact, able to experience other, more vulnerable emotions. Not only that, but it seems men may actually be more emotionally invested in romantic relationships than their female partners. While gender stereotypes often paint women as the more emotionally attached partners in relationships, and thus the more distraught over their dissolution, recent research suggests men may actually be the ones stuck sobbing over a pint of ice cream after a breakup.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Newswise

New research casts doubt on claims that people have ‘rose-tinted glasses’

Newswise — A new study casts doubt over claims that people are ‘optimistically biased’ about the future, a tendency that is thought to contribute to financial crises, people’s failure to look after their health, or inaction over climate change. For decades scientists have believed that people have an ‘irrational optimism...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Johns Hopkins study casts doubt on statins as COVID-19 treatment

Johns Hopkins University has published a new study in which researchers evaluated whether statins — a type of drug used to lower “bad” LDL cholesterol levels — may offer some protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes. Unlike previous smaller studies that reported evidence pointing toward a potential benefit, the new study reports statins don’t seem to have any effect on the respiratory disease.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
wgnradio.com

University of Michigan study finds that men are as emotional as women

According to a study at the University of Michigan, men ride the same emotional rollercoaster as women. Adriene Beltz, Assistant Professor of Psychology Research and Assistant Professor of Data Science at the University of Michigan, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how their study came to that conclusion.
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Channel

New study says women are feeling burned out more than men

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A recent study by McKinsey & Company says 42% of women and 35% of men feel burned out this year. That’s up from 32% and 28% last year. "We’ve had a lot of stress in our lives over the last two years. I mean, we really have," said Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery’s Heather Hornibrook.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Science News

Doubt cast on theorized ‘sterile’ particles leaves a neutrino mystery unsolved

For decades, physicists have suspected an interloper. A reclusive, hypothetical subatomic particle might be creeping into studies of neutrinos, nearly massless particles with no electric charge. A new study casts doubt on that idea, but leaves unsolved the mystery of what caused peculiar results in certain neutrino experiments. “We still...
PHYSICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

You’re not ‘fully vaccinated.’ You never will be.

When retired Gen. Colin Powell’s family announced his death Monday in a brief Facebook post, they said that the cause was “complications from Covid 19” despite being “fully vaccinated.” The former secretary of state, who was 84, had also been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma. That kind of cancer causes marked impairments of the immune system, rendering it capable of producing only one type of antibody. In July, a study of vaccinated people with multiple myeloma found that only 45 percent had immune responses that would be “adequate” to protect them against covid. A booster dose is recommended for people with blood cancers, but no amount of vaccination can make up for an immune system that can’t fight back. To the medical community, it was no surprise that Powell could develop a severe, even fatal case of covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

