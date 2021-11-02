CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Proposed parking garage on Market Street in Wheeling steps closer to becoming a reality

By Aliah Keller
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vb8kb_0ckZ6fx200

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)-The proposed parking structure in downtown Wheeling is a step closer to becoming a reality, but it still has a ways to go.

Wheeling city council has unanimously voted to go ahead with the sale of bonds to fund it. The vote was 7-0.

The parking structure will take up the old Chase Bank building on 11th and Market Street. It’s all part of redeveloping the Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Building. It will have 10,000 square-feet of commercial and retail space on both sides of the street.

This project still has several steps to go with some bumps along the way. That includes the cost of the parking structure, which has gone up due to geo-technical issues.

But Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron believes it will be all worth it once it’s all done.

“I think people will be very pleased with the first floor commercial space, as well as the appearance of it, the functionality of it. We have an opportunity here, like I said, we still have a ways to go with that, but if all things fall in place, to completely transform a block of downtown Wheeling.”

Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

The building for the construction project is currently out to bid. The overall costs of the project is around $16 million. But that number is subject to change.

Herron hopes competitive bidding will drive costs down.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County says no charges to be filed against Weirton Council

Ohio County Prosecutor Scott Smith said on Thursday that they are not going to file charges against the Weirton Council after they went into executive session. It was alleged that Weirton City Council went into executive session to allow comments when there was no provision on the agenda and the issue being discussed was not […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

24 years, amazing rescues: Ohio County dog warden retires

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’re saying a fond farewell to a familiar face in Ohio County. Doug McCroskey Jr. is retiring as county dog warden after 24 years on the job. Doug started with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked for 11 years. Then when the county started the Animal Control Department […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling’s Christmas Parade will look a little different this year

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Since 1985 the City of Wheeling and Chamber of Commerce have kept the holiday spirit alive with the traditional Christmas parade.  Festive decorations light up the streets and crowds of people gather to see the city’s magical parade. However, this year the Christmas lights will look a little different. Erikka Storch, President […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Government
Wheeling, WV
Traffic
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

St. Clairsville City Council swears in new Ward 1 Councilman

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — (WTRF) St. Clairsville City Council held a special session Wednesday night swearing in newly-elected Ward 1 Councilman Don Vincenzo. Vincenzo won in Tuesday’s general election against John Swan. The Ward 1 council member spot had been vacant since last month when Ward 1 Councilman Perry Basile resigned because he was moving […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

7K+
Followers
882
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy