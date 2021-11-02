CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Spirit Untamed’ on Hulu, a Yawn of an Animated Movie About a Girl and a Horse, and All That

By John Serba
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey get to town and the narrative takes pains to introduce us to Hendricks (Walton Goggins), leader of a small pack of outlaws bent on corralling those gorgeous gallopers and taking away their freedom forever. That’s one conflict. The second conflict is all Lucky’s. Miradero means an opportunity for a new...

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

True Story Trailer Reunites Brothers Wesley Snipes & Kevin Hart with Dire Consequences

Wesley Snipes is delivering the goods in the new Netflix drama, bringing trouble to the front door of his successful younger brother, portrayed by Kevin Hart in the seven-part series, True Story, from Netflix. I know we've all been excited to see Snipes front and center, reminding us why we fell in love with him all those years ago. The trailer does not disappoint.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Nic Cupac: Indiana Jones 5 crew member found dead on filming location

A crew member on the fifth Indiana Jones film has reportedly been found dead on a filming location in Morocco. The body of camera operator Nic Cupac, 54, was discovered in his hotel room in Fes in the northeastern parts of the country, The Sun reported.While the official cause of death hasn’t been released, he’s believed to have died of natural causes. Mr Cupac, who also worked on the Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars franchises, recently flew to Morocco to start working on the film, where he was tasked with putting the sets together. The crew present...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis’ on Netflix, a Short Film That Takes a Fresh Angle on Operation Paperclip

Their experiences were similar: Fresh off the boat from Europe, some of them war refugees, and ready, as Mayer says, “to beat the shit out of the Germans,” so they joined the American military. A select few who were fluent in German got on a bus with boarded-up windows and headed south out of D.C., not knowing what they were doing; it was obviously not an overseas deployment. They arrived at a remote camp dubbed P.O. Box 1142, and were shocked to see a pool, tennis courts and other amenities that were more “country club” than “military installation.” Captured Nazis were brought in, and Mayer, Weiss and their compatriots learned that their assignment was to gather intelligence. Specifically, intelligence about the German V-2 rockets, which the Nazis used to level London.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Walton Goggins
Person
Marsai Martin
Person
Mckenna Grace
TVGuide.com

The Best Halloween Movies to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, and More

Happy Halloweekend! Today is the last day to watch every single movie on this list before they all disappear into the void until next October (don't fact check that), so you'd best get to work now. Luckily, we've rounded up all the best Halloween movies to watch while it's still spooky season, from classics like John Carpenter's seminal Halloween to modern classics like Ari Aster's Hereditary. Our list also gives options to watch across a bunch of different streaming services, so whether you're looking on Netflix or HBO Max or Disney+, you'll find something scary to check out.
MOVIES
Decider

What Marvel Movies to Watch Before ‘Eternals’

If you’re planning on seeing Eternals this weekend, you’re going to want to do your MCU due diligence and catch up on the Marvel movies with lore important to these new heroes. So, does that mean rewatching every MCU film to come out in the last decade? Possibly. But we have a shorter solution before you head to the theater this weekend.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Harder They Fall’ on Netflix, a Spirited Neo-Western Starring a Fired-Up Jonathan Majors

Netflix movie The Harder They Fall is what you call a talentsplosion: Musician/filmmaker/Jay-Z associate Jeymes “The Bullitts” Samuel directs a Black Western starring Lovecraft Country breakout Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba and Regina King. It’s loosely a BOATS movie (Based On A True Story, of course y’know), plucking real-life outlaws from historical accounts and dropping them into a mashed-up fictional Old West revenge plot. Sounds like a can’t-miss formula for cinematic success, doesn’t it?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Horse#Yawn#Pardner#The Black Stallion
Variety

Chord Overstreet to Star Alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix Holiday Rom-Com (EXCLUSIVE)

“Glee” actor Chord Overstreet is set to star alongside Lindsay Lohan in Netflix’s upcoming holiday romantic comedy. The film, which does not have a title yet, will also feature George Young (“Malignant”), Jack Wagner (“When Calls the Heart,” “General Hospital”) and Olivia Perez (“In the Heights”). Its release date will be announced at a later time. Lohan, in her first acting role in years, is playing a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. During her recovery, around Christmastime, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his...
MOVIES
Decider

Happy Holigays: Every 2021 LGBTQ+ Holiday Movie

2020 was a garbage year but at least it had one thing going for it: 2020 gave us the queerest Christmas ever. For the first time in pop culture history, the LGBTQ community could tune into holiday content—specifically schmaltzy holiday romcoms—and see ourselves being schmaltzy. Somehow we got Hulu’s Happiest...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Win Spirit Untamed The Movie on Blu-ray

To mark the release of Spirit Untamed The Movie on 25th October, we’ve been given 2 copies to give away on Blu-ray. SPIRIT UNTAMED THE MOVIE is a story of adventure, family and friendship. Free-spirited Lucky Prescott moves to Miradero to join her estranged father. She is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy town until she discovers a unique tie to her late mother who was a fearless horse-riding stunt performer. She quickly forms a bond with a wild mustang named Spirit and makes two new pals who love horses as much as she does. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her friends set off on an epic journey to rescue the horse who has given her an unbreakable connection to her mother’s legacy.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

the best movies to stream

Want to spend the night of Halloween in the company of scary stories? You are in the right place: in this article we have selected for you the five best movies to watch streaming on Halloween on Disney +, Prime Video, Infinity + and Netflix for a thrilling night!. The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
thedepauw.com

Girl Once Scared of Everything Reviews Spooky Animated Movies

With Halloween on a Sunday this year, you can unwind and finish off the spooky season with your collection of spooky movies, whether these movies feature your favorite horror scary movie such as “Scream” or a more lighthearted take such as “Halloweentown.” Here are my top five suggestions. Last year,...
MOVIES
case.edu

Movies to stream on Halloween 2021

The air is crisp, the leaves are colored, the costumes are prepared, the pumpkins are everywhere—the time for Halloween has come. And while for many at Case Western Reserve University, this time will mean a weekend of debauchery and excitement, for others, Halloween is a special time to indulge in some of life’s greatest pleasures: scary movies. Spending an evening with nothing but the light coming from the TV and the flickering shadows of a jack-o’-lantern as the wind and rain blows outside is one of the great pleasures of the season. While we restart some traditions that we were forced to abandon last year due to an unmitigated pandemic, whether it be going to costume parties or trick-or-treating, the more socially distanced option of just putting on a horror movie is still available. The joys of a pure Hollywood-induced fright, whether enjoyed solo, with friends or with a partner to hold when the thrills become too much, are never to be underestimated. To that end, here is The Observer’s updated streaming guide for Halloween. I tried not to repeat any movies from last year’s list, and I also didn’t have quite as much time to watch all the horror movies my heart desired so this list is truncated. Each major streaming service (sorry Paramount+ and Apple TV+, maybe next year) will only have one pick each, but all are well worth your time. So sit back, turn off the lights and let the spooky season fully envelop you with these picks.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Silent Night’ on Hulu, a Modest Crime-Comedy About a Bad Guy Who’s Trying to Be Good, But Isn’t Very Good At It

Just as he gets to the point where Julia trusts him to babysit for a few hours, a smarmy creep shows up to remind him of his debts. Gangsters, you know — always going on about debts. Marky’s been under Caddy the Mob Boss’ (Frank Harper) wing since he was 14 and holding up banks. A rival mob led by three brothers kifed some of Caddy’s coke and now they gotta die. This is when we learn Marky is a soon-to-be ex-ex-hitman. He’ll get 15 large for each brother and be out. One last gig. Should he trust Caddy as far as he can throw him? I mean, Caddy isn’t a small man. Oh, and just for good measure, Caddy threatens to harm at least one hair on darling little Daisy’s head, and probably more, if these guys aren’t croaked soon.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy