The Boston Bruins rebounded Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres and defeated them by a final score of 4-1. Linus Ullmark was the primary reason for the win, as he was fantastic against his former team. However, another major positive from the tilt was that Charlie Coyle was able to get on the scoresheet. He failed to do so in the team’s first two games, but boy, did he make up for it in Buffalo. On the night, he recorded a goal and two assists.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO