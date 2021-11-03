CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Child struck by gunfire near PA Davis Park in Lafayette in stable condition

By Scott Lewis, Rodricka Taylor, Dionne Johnson
 6 days ago

UPDATE, 11/3/21, 10:14 a.m.: Lafayette Police confirmed this morning that the victim in Tuesday night’s shooting near PA Davis Park is in stable condition.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said the incident happened when a verbal argument between two adults erupted in gunfire. The victim was hit by gunfire while inside her apartment. Neither adult has been identified publicly, nor has the victim. Residents near the scene of the crime have told News 10 that the victim is a 9-year-old girl.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are following all leads and the investigation is ongoing, said Benoit.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

UPDATE : Lafayette Police say a juvenile was struck and wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near PA Davis Park.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of E. Simcoe Street.

Police have not released the age of the victim and did not give the victim’s condition.

People at the scene tell News 10 that the victim is a 9-year-old girl who they say was an innocent bystander.

Police did not confirm that information, and did not say what may have led to the shooting and if there are any suspects.

They say they found the young victim at the scene of a shots fired call and provided medical aid until she could be transported to a local hospital.

Continue to follow this story online throughout the evening and all day Wednesday for all the latest developments.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)  Lafayette Police tell News 10 that officers have responded to a shooting near PA Davis Park.

Initial reports suggest that a kid was struck by gunfire in the 2400 block of E. Simcoe near Michael Allen Blvd.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

