When will Washington football end the Jimmy Lake experiment?. How much longer are players and fans going to be held hostage to the ineptitude of Jimmy Lake and company’s coaching? We knew we were in trouble when Washington football only scored seven points in its loss to open the season against Montana but each week it seems Lake hits a new low. The straight-up refusal to change quarterbacks, no matter how bad Dylan Morris has been, is a testament to how Lake would rather go down with the ship instead of making changes.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO