CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is DeSean Jackson destined to bring his talents to Detroit?

By Justin Ochsner
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the trade deadline passed, could the Lions put in a claim on the now-waived DeSean Jackson?. It’s no secret that the Detroit Lions are short in the wide receiver department, as quarterback Jared Goff just relied on tight end T.J. Hockenson for 10 catches on 11 targets for 89 yards...

sidelionreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
The Spun

Mark Sanchez Called Out For What He Said About Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions fans weren’t very happy for what he said about Matthew Stafford on Sunday afternoon – and they had a right to be upset. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said during Sunday’s game that Stafford had “finally found” a home where he’s appreciated. Stafford, a former No. 1...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jared Goff News

One of the most-intriguing games of this Sunday NFL slate is the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Detroit Lions. While the matchup isn’t the sexiest on paper, it pits former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Goff era ended abruptly in Los Angeles, with...
NFL
247Sports

Jared Goff responds to Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell calling QB out

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not mince words about quarterback Jared Goff after Sunday's 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, digging deeper a winless start to the 2021 NFL season with an 0-6 record through Week 6. Made aware of Campbell's candid remarks Sunday, Goff reacted honestly. "Yeah,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
HollywoodLife

LA Rams Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson Reveals Why Playing With Tom Brady Would Be A ‘Dream’

While on HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson chatted about his love for Tom Brady, the 2022 Super Bowl, and more. It would be a “dream” for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson to play a game with Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady. The Rams athlete, 34, appeared on an episode of HollywoodLife’s TVTalk on October 26 to chat about his podcast Fade the Booth, the 2022 Super Bowl set to take place in LA, and his dream quarterbacks to throw the ol’ pigskin around with.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Has Message For Lions Fans

Matthew Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career playing for the Detroit Lions. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was the league’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2011. In 2014, he made the Pro Bowl. While Stafford and the Lions never experienced much postseason success, the quarterback was a franchise player you could be proud of.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Eagles#Wr#Mikegarafolo
The Spun

DeSean Jackson Announces Decision On NFL Future

Last week, the Los Angeles Rams announced that DeSean Jackson would be allowed to seek a trade partner. However, the Rams were unable to find a taker for the veteran wide receiver before this Tuesday’s deadline. Fortunately for Jackson, he’ll still have a chance for a fresh start this season....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders close to adding Henry Ruggs replacement at WR?

The Las Vegas Raiders may have found a receiver to soak up the targets that Henry Ruggs leaves behind. Bally Sports’ Mike Silver reported Saturday that free agent receiver DeSean Jackson had a Zoom call with Raiders officials. Silver adds that he could sign with the team as early as Monday but that nothing has been decided yet.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cris Carter Has Strong Reaction To Dan Campbell Calling Out Goff

The Detroit Lions are approaching rock bottom and Dan Campbell has only been on the job for six games. The first-year head coach showed up with plenty of hype and flair, only to fall to 0-6 after an ugly 34-11 loss this past Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

178K+
Followers
368K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy