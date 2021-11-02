CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kai Havertz has regressed to looking lost, despite favourable position change

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea beat Malmo 1-0 in their Champions League tie tonight, and that’s all that mattered. The Blues walk away with 3 points that put them in a great position to qualify from the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

SB Nation

WATCH: Kai Havertz simple header gives Chelsea the lead against Southampton

A great break from Chelsea turns into a corner play in the near end of the first half. Hakim Ziyech steps up to take the corner and Southampton’s defence, who had been able to hold its own against the hosts up until this point, simply allows Kai Havertz to rise highest in the penalty box and find the opener for the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Reece James are Chelsea's penalty shootout heroes AGAIN as Blues advance to Carabao Cup quarter-finals after Kai Havertz strike was cancelled out by Che Adams for Southampton

At some point, a team of such riches and grace might just fancy an easier life. For now, Chelsea's advance to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup is a tale of slugging and nudging and the surviving of shootouts. It was the roulette of penalties that got them into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Kai Havertz heads home superb Reece James cross

Chelsea have been brilliant in this opening half against Burnley, but for a long time it looked like it was going to be unrewarded. They were making chances and missing them, but now thanks to Kai Havertz they’ve got a goal too. It was a real beauty. Reece James has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Chelsea are stunned at home with Matej Vydra netting a late equaliser to cancel out Kai Havertz's header as Thomas Tuchel's Premier League leaders are punished for their wasteful finishing

Sean Dyche’s inspired substitutions enabled Burnley to take an unlikely point at Stamford Bridge and stop Chelsea’s winning run. The Premier League leaders appeared to be heading for a routine victory when Kai Havertz, deputising at centre-forward for the injured Romelu Lukaku, headed in after 33 minutes shortly after he’d needed treatment for tumbling over an advertising hoarding.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz: Burnley had one chance and scored

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz had mixed emotions after scoring in their 1-1 draw with Burnley. Although it earned the Blues a point, the Chelsea performance should have yielded all three against a Burnley side that survived a host of chances for the home team. "What was missing was some goals,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Goal hero Kai Williams has got the need for speed at AFC Telford

He’s been described by his captain Adam Walker as ‘the fastest player I’ve ever played with or against’. And with his injury-time equaliser at Gloucester City last weekend, Kai Williams has started to demonstrate that he can deliver the end product to go with his blistering pace, writes Richard Worton.
SOCCER
The Independent

Antonio Conte asks for patience as he bids to turn Tottenham around

Antonio Conte has called for patience as he tries to take Tottenham back to the top table of English football.Conte got the full Spurs experience as they won 3-2 against Vitesse Arnhem in his first game in charge since taking over from Nuno Espírito Santo.They were 3-0 up inside 30 minutes of the Europa Conference League Group G as Son Heung-min’s opener, a Lucas Moura strike and Jacob Rasmussen’s own goal put them in control.But Rasmussen scored at the right end and then Matus Bero made it 3-2 before the break. When Cristian Romero was sent off on the hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd lean on Ronaldo to prove Man City's missed opportunity

Manchester United are relying on Cristiano Ronaldo to show Manchester City what they missed out on when they meet at Old Trafford on Saturday with both sides in need of the points. Ronaldo continued to dig United out of holes in the Champions League in midweek with a double in a 2-2 draw at Atalanta as he struck late to salvage points for the third time in four European games. The 36-year-old now has nine goals in 12 games since returning to the club that first made him a household name. Had things gone differently in the final days of August, Ronaldo could have been lining up in City blue for Saturday's game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Tottenham earns chaotic 3-2 in ECL win in Conte's debut

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte's first game in charge of Tottenham had five first-half goals, three red cards and a glimpse of the challenge he faces at the London club. Tottenham held on for a 3-2 home win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday after nearly giving up a three-goal lead in Conte's debut. The Italian was appointed Spurs’ new manager following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona confirm return of club icon Xavi as coach

Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, adding that the legendary midfielder was expected back in the city this weekend to take up his new role. "It is expected that Xavi Hernandez will arrive in Barcelona this weekend and that on Monday 8 November his presentation as new FC Barcelona first team coach will take place in an event open to the public at Camp Nou," it said.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City head to Old Trafford knowing victory over Manchester United will likely spell the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign. The beleaguered head coach earned a short reprieve after United defeated Tottenham, leading to Antonio Conte succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo in north London. However, familiar problems were plain to see once again as Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a draw against Atalanta in midweek, and United will have to contend with several issues in defence, too, with Raphael Varane ruled out, Harry Maguire out of form, and Victor Lindelof a doubt. LIVE: Follow live coverage of Manchester United vs Man CityThere...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea are taking on Burnley at Stamford Bridge today as they aim to grow the gap at the top of the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues have a three-point advantage over their nearest challengers Liverpool, who are not playing until Sunday, giving Chelsea the chance to pile on the pressure with a fifth successive victory.That run of good form has also come during an injury spell for summer signing Romelu Lukaku, with wingbacks Ben Chilwell and Reece James contributing to goalscoring in recent weeks while Mason Mount scored a hat-trick against Norwich.Burnley have been struggling this season and find themselves...
PREMIER LEAGUE

