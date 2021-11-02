Kai Havertz has regressed to looking lost, despite favourable position change

Manchester City head to Old Trafford knowing victory over Manchester United will likely spell the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign. The beleaguered head coach earned a short reprieve after United defeated Tottenham, leading to Antonio Conte succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo in north London. However, familiar problems were plain to see once again as Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a draw against Atalanta in midweek, and United will have to contend with several issues in defence, too, with Raphael Varane ruled out, Harry Maguire out of form, and Victor Lindelof a doubt. LIVE: Follow live coverage of Manchester United vs Man CityThere...
