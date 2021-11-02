Video: Juventus can count themselves lucky as referee gifts them the lead

A month on since a takeover from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund sparked scenes of wild celebration at St. James' Park, Newcastle fans are still waiting for their windfall. Without a win in the Premier League after 10 games and rooted in the relegation zone, six points adrift of safety, questions are already being asked of the club's ambitious new project off the field. Villarreal boss Unai Emery rejected the chance to become the Magpies' new manager this week, despite a public courting by Newcastle's new owners and the riches on offer. The former Arsenal manager was reportedly wary of joining the project in its infancy without a clear structure of how to make their new wealth pay on the field.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO