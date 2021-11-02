Inmate improperly released from Sedgwick County Jail arrested

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail who was improperly released has been arrested by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, Sedgwick County Jail administrators were made aware of the improper release of 30-year-old Jamarcius Fisher.

Fisher was incarcerated as a pre-trial detainee on charges of suspicion of aggravated burglary, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property.

Fisher is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.