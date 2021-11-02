CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Inmate improperly released from Sedgwick County Jail arrested

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jkuG_0ckZ4UGL00

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail who was improperly released has been arrested by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, Sedgwick County Jail administrators were made aware of the improper release of 30-year-old Jamarcius Fisher.

Fisher was incarcerated as a pre-trial detainee on charges of suspicion of aggravated burglary, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property.

Police identify victim in shooting north of downtown as 22-year-old Wichita man

Fisher is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KSN News

Wichita man to serve 30 years for murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Wichita man for the murder and kidnapping of another man in March of 2020. Jeremy Shuflat, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping in the case of Zackary Tilson, 28, of Wichita. On March 27, 2020, Sedgwick County deputies checked a broken-down truck on a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KHP trooper arrested during domestic disturbance call

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A 32-year-old Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail after Topeka police officers were called to a home Wednesday morning just before 8 a.m. Dray S. Carlton, 32 of Topeka, was arrested after police were sent to the 900 block of SW Woodbridge Place for […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Kansas man convicted on 6 counts related to performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man who was accused of performing autopsies illegally has been found guilty on six criminal charges in Wabaunsee County, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shawn Parcells, 42, who has lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted after a three-day trial in Wabaunsee County District Court on three […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Armed Topeka burglar found hiding in McDonald’s bathroom, police say

TOPEK, Kan. (KSNT) – A man has been jailed Wednesday after an attempted burglary that resulted in shots fired, according to the Topeka Police Department. Benjamin D. Hardesty, 42, faces charges including: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon Aggravated intimidation of a witness Two counts of burgarly […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Grand jury called by McPherson woman returns no rape charges

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A grand jury that was convened by a Kansas woman who said she was raped has declined to file charges in the case. Madison Smith, of McPherson, used a 134-year-old state law to empanel the grand jury after a county prosecutor declined to file rape charges against a man who Smith […]
MCPHERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Police#Weather#Ksnw#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Derby gets license plate cameras

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Derby Police Department is taking a proactive approach to fighting crime by partnering with Flock Safety to install Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) cameras around the community. Flock Safety ALPR cameras capture license plates and vehicle characteristics to help law enforcement investigate crime. Seven ALPR cameras were approved for purchase […]
DERBY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

KHP trooper offers advice after hitting deer

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Fair game. No one is immune from hitting a deer in Kansas, and Kansas Highway Patrol Tropper Ben Gardner is no exception. He tweeted about his experience Friday morning after hitting a deer Thursday. Gardner offered advice for anyone in the same position. “Glad I was wearing my seatbelt,” Gardner said. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy