U.S. advisers urge COVID shot for kids 5-11; final OK due soon

By Lauran Neergaard, Mike Stobbe
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 4 days ago
An influential advisory panel voted Tuesday that all children ages 5 to 11 should get Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 shots, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations — and...

