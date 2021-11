Netflix Gaming made its debut in Poland a couple of months ago, but now, the service has launched in more regions. Members with Android devices will be able to enjoy such titles as Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on when iOS versions are going to be released. Read more for two videos, including some gameplay, and additional information.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO