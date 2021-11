Which restaurant is the most expensive to dine at in the Mount Rushmore State? Not the one this website listed. In fact, it's not even close. South Dakota has more fine dining than you might think, but where is the most expensive restaurant in the entire state? The answer may surprise you, and the prices on the menu will surely take a bite out of your kid's college fund.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO