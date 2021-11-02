CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain crisis could sink global economy

By Bloomberg
OCRegister
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year the global economy came juddering to a halt. This year it got moving again, only to become stuck in one of history’s biggest traffic jams. New indicators developed by Bloomberg Economics underscore the extremity of the problem, the world’s failure to find a quick fix, and how in some...

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 4

 

Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
Time

U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years.Shipments of the fuel in the first eight months of the year rose to 802,000 barrels a day, the highest for the period since 2018, before the pandemic started. At the same time, American drivers are paying the most per gallon since 2014. Overseas demand is only set to increase as Mexico, the top importer of U.S. gasoline, is still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic.The high rate of gasoline exports shine a light on the wider global oil demand picture and underscore the limitations the Biden Administration faces in keeping retail prices in check. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the government is “looking at” a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But that would only temporarily resolve the underlying tightness in the crude market, according to oil consultancy Energy Aspects.
TRAFFIC
Fox News

How supply chain crisis may impact holidays

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
The Independent

China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

China s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production. Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled $300.2 billion last month. Imports were $215.7 billion. Read More What is Plan B for tackling Covid in the UK this winter?Bring back mandatory masks to defend against a winter Covid outbreakHolidaymakers may need three jabs to travel abroad next summer
ECONOMY
Fortune

Bill Gates-backed Chinese vaccine maker valued at $2 billion thanks to COVID jab that’s especially potent against Delta

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Chinese vaccine maker Clover Biopharmaceuticals raised $240 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong on Thursday, giving the Chengdu-based firm a valuation of nearly $2 billion. On their first day of trading on Friday, shares dipped 5% below their IPO price of HK$13.38 ($1.72).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNN

There could be a seismic shift in the labor market. Here's why

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — America's job market is showing signs of strength...
BUSINESS
AFP

Chinese developer Kaisa halts trading as property woes grow

Chinese developer Kaisa Group suspended trading in its Hong Kong-listed shares Friday as a report said it was offloading assets to help pay debts of more than $10 billion, in a crisis that comes as the country's property sector is under intense pressure. Evergrande, which is bogged down in more than $300 billion worth of debt, plunged into crisis after Beijing began clamping down on the country's colossal property sector last year.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Supply chain crisis triggers a 'renaissance of American manufacturing'

U.S.-based companies are ramping up production at home in order to avoid the global supply chain crisis. Origin USA CEO Pete Roberts told FOX Business’ Lydia Hu Thursday that U.S. manufacturers are seeing a "renaissance." "Everything we do here is built off of that American supply chain, which is essential...
BUSINESS
CNN

If the labor shortage continues, the US economy won't be able to recover

Gad Levanon is head of The Conference Board's Labor Market Institute. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. After enhanced unemployment benefits expired and schools re-opened in person, many expected workers to go back to work and the nation's labor shortage to ease significantly by September. But recent data suggest that, if anything, the shortage is getting more severe. And though the risk of a severe shortage continuing into 2022 is not the most likely scenario, the chances of it are increasing. That means we could see significantly lower economic growth next year.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

China’s Manufacturing Goes Low: Next Great Depression On the Way?

China’s manufacturing has been flat to falling for three months now. Services are also slowing significantly. This broad based economic slow-down in China could well be the final permanent re-adjustment to a more reasonable mature capitalist style rate of economic growth. Such an eventuality would represent a major re-set button...
ECONOMY
cityonahillpress.com

Business Returns to Normal as Supply Chain Crisis Persists

Over a year has passed since local businesses first went into lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and, since then, economic recovery has been unsteady. Business has picked back up, albeit with masks and vaccinations, easing the pressure on local stores. Alana Helms, a manager at the Santa Cruz jewelry store Super Silver, described the difference between their current sales and those of the early days of the pandemic as drastic.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
wallstreetwindow.com

Will China Pop the Global Everything Bubble? Yes – Charles Hugh Smith

The line of dominoes that is already toppling extends around the entire global economy and financial system. Plan accordingly. That China faces structural problems is well-recognized. The list of articles in the August issue of Foreign Affairs dedicated to China reflects this:. Xi’s Gamble: the Race to Consolidate Power and...
ECONOMY

