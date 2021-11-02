CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Heartwarming Texts Pay Tribute to the Power of Friendship Following Pregnancy Loss

By Maressa Brown
Parents Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough we're talking about it more and more, plenty of people suffer in silence after enduring a pregnancy loss. All too often, the stigma—and loneliness that can stem from it—can stand in the way of a grieving person receiving the support they need. It doesn't always have to be that way,...

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Whitney Port Tearfully Reveals She's 7 Weeks Pregnant with 'Likely Another Unhealthy Pregnancy'

Whitney Port shared some bittersweet family news this week. On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, announced in a video on her YouTube channel that she is pregnant, expecting another child with husband Tim Rosenman. In the clip, a recent doctor's visit has the couple "scared" for the health of their baby on the way after they previously suffered the loss of three different pregnancies.
CELEBRITIES
hobokengirl.com

Where to Find Pregnancy Loss Support in North Jersey

For those who have experienced pregnancy loss, first and foremost we’d like to say that we see you, and we are so sorry for your loss. Infant loss is more common than most people realize. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and we’ve summarized a list of local and virtual resources for support. Read on further for support resources:
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
thelandonline.com

Mother's trust in doctor led her to get COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

After trusting her OB-GYN during two previous pregnancies, a Madison Lake mother knew who to turn to when deciding whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant earlier this year. Jaci Sprague’s discussion with Dr. Carla Goerish of Mankato Clinic led her to get her first vaccine dose shortly before...
MANKATO, MN
Parents Magazine

Single Mom Goes Viral on TikTok For the Way She's Raising Her Daughter to Embrace Their Family Dynamic

On the brink of 2022, it should go without saying that families come in all different styles and sizes. But it actually does need to be said—to little ones especially, as single mom Cassie, founder of Traveling the Lunaverse, points out. The New Jersey mom to toddler Luna, who documents her parenting journey—and family of two—on social media, recently posted a TikTok in which she discussed the importance of explaining family dynamics to children from the time they're young.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Power Of Friendship#Coffee Crumbs#Cheez Its#Target
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Grandma, 56, Told Stomach And Back Pain Were Signs Of Menopause Delays Second Opinion And Is Diagnosed With Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer

A Delayed Second Opinion leads To Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis. In February of last year, Joanne Eales, 56, first started to experience back and stomach pain but delayed seeing her doctor as the country went into lockdown. She assumed it was the result of menopause, and her doctor agreed when she eventually made an appointment.
CANCER
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parents Magazine

Mandy Moore on Living in 'Technicolor' as a New Mother: 'I Had No Idea That This Degree of Love Existed'

Mandy Moore has played a mom on NBC's This Is Us for almost six years now, but it wasn't until her own son, August (Gus for short), was born in February that she completely understood her character. Before, Moore drew on experiences with her own mom and other maternal figures in her world to bring Rebecca Pearson to life, and was Emmy-nominated for her work. Last season, when she and her television husband, Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, were filmed changing diapers and swaddling babies like pros, Moore admits she had no idea what she was doing—despite being nine months pregnant at the time. After Gus, she learned not only baby-care basics but also that she had access to a whole new range of deep feelings. The experience was profound, and it almost made her wish for a do-over. "It's like, 'Oh, can we go back?'" Moore says. "'Can we rewind to 2015 so I can redo this entire series?'"
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Surprise Officiates Same-Sex Wedding - With A Cosby Kid

A very pregnant Cardi B tackled same-sex weddings in the latest episode of her Facebook Messenger series, Cardi Tries. In the episode, which aired on Friday (October 8), the multi-platinum rapper joined former Cosby kid, Raven-Symoné, at the California ceremony just in time for National Coming Out Day. A clip making the rounds finds Cardi B surprising the wedding attendees and one of the brides, who immediately screams the moment she see her. (The other bride was clearly behind the gesture.)
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy