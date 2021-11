Wealthy corporate interests have the attention of elected officials, while voters are ignored. We see legislation introduced and passed nationwide limiting voter access and promoting gerrymandering of voting districts. It is no surprise that there is little faith or trust in our electoral system, governing bodies, and those elected to represent us. However, the Freedom to Vote Act (FVA) will go a long way to resolve these issues and bring the focus of elected officials back to the people.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO