CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson staying put for now as Texans don't make deal

semoball.com
 4 days ago

Deshaun Watson's future destination remains unknown. Deshaun Watson's future destination remains unknown. The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday with the Houston Texans keeping the embattled quarterback on their roster. Watson has not played this season amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. He has not been...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Rumors

On Wednesday afternoon, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Texans organization could possibly reach a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins including quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the week. Likely featuring the departure of 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, this potential move would...
NFL
CBS Miami

NFL Trade Deadline: Miami Dolphins Walk Away Without Making Deal For Deshaun Watson

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL trade deadline comes and goes without the Miami Dolphins making a deal for Deshaun Watson. The final say reportedly came from team owner Stephen Ross, who decided not to make the trade at this time. Rumors linking Watson to the Fins have swirled for months. He’s a superstar talent with a huge cloud hanging overhead – 22 civil lawsuits alleging his sexual misconduct with female massage therapists. NFL Network says Ross actually spoke to Watson Monday night. CBS4 news partners at the Miami Herald say that Ross wanted contingencies to be met before any deal could be made. Right now, the NFL can’t even guarantee it would clear Watson to play. Tua Tagovailoa can breathe a sigh of relief. He now gets at least the rest of this season to prove he can be the Dolphins’ franchise QB. And head coach Brian Flores won’t have to play dodge ball for a while with questions about his quarterback. It’s certainly possible the Watson to Miami chatter gets revived this offseason. By then, Houston could be more eager to unload Watson and his hefty salary, lowering its steep asking price. Ironically, this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium the Dolphins host the Texans.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
247Sports

Deshaun Watson: Carolina Panthers expected to be in trade talks for Houston Texans QB

With the Houston Texans reportedly asking for at least three first-round picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade, a new team reportedly entered the trade talks: the Carolina Panthers, according to Panthers reporter Joe Person. On Sunday, the Panthers dropped their game to the New York Giants while benching starting quarterback Sam Darnold and backup PJ Walker finished the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Dolphins#American Football#The Associated Press#Afc South
chatsports.com

Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Dolphins-Texans agree on compensation

The rumors continue to swirl that the Miami Dolphins are looking to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. The latest report from the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain indicates the Dolphins and Texans have agreed on the compensation needed for a deal to be made, though there are still obstructions to completing the deal.
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Dolphins ‘Very Heavily Engaged’ In Deshaun Watson Trade Talks With Texans

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s looking more and more likely that Deshaun Watson’s next NFL home will be in Miami. Fox’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that the Dolphins remain in “heavy” pursuit of the quarterback, and that the Dolphins’ current trade offer is the best the Texans have at the moment. “[The Texans] are still very heavily engaged with trade talks with the Miami Dolphins,” Glazer said. “What I’m told this week is that another team called up, just to inquire, and the message that the Texans are giving off, ‘You’ve gotta beat Miami’s offer.’ So it looks like it’s all heading...
NFL
Yardbarker

What a Panthers-Texans Deshaun Watson Trade Might Look Like

With the November 2nd NFL trade deadline just around the corner, the Carolina Panthers have been linked to Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson after the recent struggles of Sam Darnold. For the Panthers to pull this trade off, they are going to have to overwhelm the Texans. The Miami Dolphins...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Report: NFL does not have enough to suspend Texans’ Deshaun Watson

The NFL has not acted in their pursuit of potentially suspending Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the situation during the league’s fall meetings on Tuesday. Watson has been benched this season by the team. While he has not received a snap —...
NFL
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: Deshaun Watson trade logistics making things difficult for Texans in shopping their star QB

A potential Deshaun Watson trade was put back on the NFL radar screen after the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported last week the Texans quarterback could be dealt before next Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trading deadline. The prevailing thought has been Watson wouldn't be moved until sometime in 2022 because the 22 civil lawsuits he's facing for sexual assault and misconduct during massage therapy appointments cooled his trade market.
NFL
audacy.com

Delhomme: Panthers shouldn't risk making a trade for Deshaun Watson

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on Tuesday that the league isn't ready to put embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson on the exempt list, as they've yet to access all the information linked to his legal investigation. Based on Goodell's comments, it sounds as though Watson -- if traded by the...
NFL
NESN

Deshaun Watson Not Landing With Dolphins Is Win For Patriots — For Now

We recently laid out all the reasons why a Deshaun Watson-Miami Dolphins trade would be bad news for Patriots, including short- and long-term considerations. Well, after an extended period of heightened speculation, Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline passed without the Houston Texans trading Watson to the Dolphins — or the Carolina Panthers, or the Denver Broncos. As expected, the star quarterback’s ongoing legal situation was a major hang-up for teams interested in the 26-year-old.
NFL
The Phinsider

Report: Texans increased trade demands for Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins’ pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson hit a snag last week, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. The Dolphins are believed to be the only team in the bidding for Watson, who has demanded a trade from the Houston Texans but also is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, along with criminal investigations into some of those allegations. However, the Texans saw an opportunity this past week to increase their demands for the draft-pick compensation to be returned to them should a trade happen.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ian Rapoport breaks down failure of Texans and Dolphins to reach Deshaun Watson trade deal

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were unable to reach a deal that would provide Deshaun Watson to start the next chapter of his NFL career in a new city. Despite that the Texans and Dolphins were negotiating for months, and that the Dolphins are one of Watson’s preferred destinations — a real key given his no-trade clause waiver being necessary to pull off a deal — Houston and Miami couldn’t get it done.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy