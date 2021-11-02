CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Costa Rica to require vaccination proof in hotels, bars, casinos, museums

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCOjD_0ckYzvgr00
Visitors gather to watch the sunset April 19, 2021, in Playa Guiones, a surfing destination located near the town of Nosara, Costa Rica. Chris Kenning / USA TODAY Network

Travelers, aged 12 and over, to Costa Rica should be ready to present proof of vaccination in order to enter businesses including starting next year.

Businesses "may admit only persons who are verifiably fully-vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca (and) Janssen)" starting Jan. 8, tourism organization Essential Costa Rica said in an announcement Tuesday .

Proof of vaccination should be shown via QR code or on a printed certificate to enter hotels, casinos, bars, adventure tourism facilities and museums, among others.

Travelers are not required to show proof of vaccination to enter the country, but unvaccinated travelers must purchase a travel insurance policy that covers costs for COVID-19 care and quarantine, if it becomes necessary.

All travelers under 18 can enter without purchasing travel insurance.

"However, unvaccinated tourists 12 years and older will not be allowed to enter commercial establishments as of January 8," Essential Costa Rica said.

►Chile, Argentina update entry requirements: Here are the travel restrictions across Central and South America due to COVID-19

►Come explore with us: Subscribe to our Travel newsletter

All travelers are also required to fill out a Health Pass to be finished within 72 hours of arrival in Costa Rica. Vaccinated travelers can attach their vaccination proof to the Health Pass.

Children under 12 will not need to present proof of vaccination to enter commercial establishments and neither will tourists who have an accredited medical condition that renders it impossible to have any of the vaccines approved by Costa Rica's Ministry of Health.

Essential businesses, including pharmacies and grocery stores, will not have to require proof of vaccination for entrance.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Costa Rica to require vaccination proof in hotels, bars, casinos, museums

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

LA County’s Vaccine Verification In Effect For Bars, Wineries, Breweries, Nightclubs And Lounges

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – As of Thursday, customers in Los Angeles County going to indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs or lounges will have to show proof of vaccination to enter the establishment. With signs both outside and inside The Snug, a Burbank bar, management has made it clear that patrons must show vaccination verification to enter the business. “At night, we have a guy at the door and the guy at the door checks everything,” bar owner Tony Charmello said. “During the day, we’re not as busy. I come out from behind the bar and I say,’ I need to see...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
insiderfamilies.com

Things to do in Manzanillo Beach in Costa Rica

Located on the Caribbean side of Costa Rica, Manzanillo Beach is known for its beautiful white sand which is lined with palm trees. One of the loveliest beaches in Puntarenas, visitors will enjoy a relaxed atmosphere and de-stress in no time. Activities to Enjoy at Manzanillo Beach. The beach itself...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Travel Insurance#Pfizer Biontech#Essential Costa Rica#Ministry Of Health
TravelPulse

Costa Rica Updates COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Costa Rica continues to be among the most stress-free international destinations this fall as it remains open with no COVID-19 testing or quarantine requirements. However, beginning January 8, 2022, all of the country's hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, casinos, shops, museums, art and dance academies, gymnasiums and adventure tourism businesses will only be allowed to admit people who have been fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine such as Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca and Janssen.
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

Refundable Deal: Three Nights in a 5-Star Hotel in Costa Rica for Only $779

Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Costa Rica > Deals. Plus, free breakfast and $100 daily F&B credit. Gorgeous beaches, cloud forests, rich biodiversity, and the promise of pura vida (pure life)—it’s easy to see why travelers are enamored by Costa Rica. Plus, it is also home to one of the world’s five Blue Zones—people in the Nicoya Peninsula live longer and happier lives. If the Central American country is on your radar for these reasons (and more), then check out this Travelzoo deal for a five-star hotel in the gated community of Hacienda Pinilla.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Retreat Costa Rica Announces Expansion

The Retreat Costa Rica, a luxury wellness boutique resort and spa, announces the development of six new lofts – all designed using feng shui principles and completely sustainable materials – with completion slated for January 2022. With the addition of these premium accommodations, The Retreat now has a total of 19 guest rooms.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Argentina
CBS Denver

Ball Arena & Paramount Theater To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test

DENVER (CBS4) – After months of capacity-limiting restrictions, fans jumped at the opportunity to get back in the stands. Brenda Parra was excited to be at a live show again. “We are here to see Theresa Cappotu,” she said. Starting Nov. 10, at Paramount Theater and Ball Arena, ticketholders must mask up. It’s a requirement that isn’t always easy to enforce. (credit: CBS) “If you have people that need to be masked, but they don’t need to be masked when they’re eating or drinking, and you have someone sitting there with their cup without a mask on, for you know the entire time they’re in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
williamsrecord.com

Local arts institutions to require proof of vaccination for visitors

The Clark Art Institute and MASS MoCA will require visitors to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 starting Nov. 1, the Clark announced on Oct. 13. Images Cinema will follow suit starting Nov. 5. All three institutions already require their employees to be vaccinated. Deputy Director of MASS MoCA Tracey...
MUSEUMS
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid vaccine to be mandatory for children in Costa Rica

Costa Rica has become the first country in the world to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for children. The jab will join the extensive list of basic childhood vaccinations already required by law, health officials said. The country signed a deal with Pfizer to acquire doses to start vaccinating all under-12s...
HEALTH
travelawaits.com

6 Questions Flight Attendants Say You Should Ask When Your Flight Is Canceled

Flight cancelations can be caused by bad weather, air traffic delays, and mechanical issues. But what happens when travelers become stranded? What can airlines do for their customers? What can consumers do for themselves? TravelAwaits reached out to retired American Airlines flight attendant Kentrell Charles to see what you should do if an airline cancels your flight. The travel pro gave us these six questions to ask if your flight is canceled.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Disabled activist dies after United Airlines destroyed her custom wheelchair

A well known disability activist has reportedly died from complications associated with the loss of her custom wheelchair, which was destroyed during a United Airlines flight.Engracia Figueroa, 51, was admitted to an ICU unit about two weeks ago and according to Hand in Hand, a US-wide network advocating for dignified working conditions, died on Sunday. United Airlines allegedly destroyed her custom-made wheelchair during a flight from Washington DC to California, her home. It was damaged in the cargo-hold. Despite having a spinal cord injury and left leg amputation, Ms Figueroa was allegedly forced to wait five hours after landing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

US to Open Border November 8 - No Test Required for Land or Sea Entry

The United States is set to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers starting Nov. 8, and will apply to those travelling by air, land or passenger ferry. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is still required to board a flight to the U.S., and proof of vaccination will be mandatory. The same policy applies for air travellers coming to Canada from the U.S.
U.S. POLITICS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

295K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy