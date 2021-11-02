Costa Rica to require vaccination proof in hotels, bars, casinos, museums

Visitors gather to watch the sunset April 19, 2021, in Playa Guiones, a surfing destination located near the town of Nosara, Costa Rica. Chris Kenning / USA TODAY Network

Travelers, aged 12 and over, to Costa Rica should be ready to present proof of vaccination in order to enter businesses including starting next year.

Businesses "may admit only persons who are verifiably fully-vaccinated (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca (and) Janssen)" starting Jan. 8, tourism organization Essential Costa Rica said in an announcement Tuesday .

Proof of vaccination should be shown via QR code or on a printed certificate to enter hotels, casinos, bars, adventure tourism facilities and museums, among others.

Travelers are not required to show proof of vaccination to enter the country, but unvaccinated travelers must purchase a travel insurance policy that covers costs for COVID-19 care and quarantine, if it becomes necessary.

All travelers under 18 can enter without purchasing travel insurance.

"However, unvaccinated tourists 12 years and older will not be allowed to enter commercial establishments as of January 8," Essential Costa Rica said.

All travelers are also required to fill out a Health Pass to be finished within 72 hours of arrival in Costa Rica. Vaccinated travelers can attach their vaccination proof to the Health Pass.

Children under 12 will not need to present proof of vaccination to enter commercial establishments and neither will tourists who have an accredited medical condition that renders it impossible to have any of the vaccines approved by Costa Rica's Ministry of Health.

Essential businesses, including pharmacies and grocery stores, will not have to require proof of vaccination for entrance.

