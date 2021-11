Somewhere in Hollywood right now, Deon Cole is still laughing -- at least we think so, based on his reaction to a hot-button Dave Chappelle topic we threw out to him. The comedian and "Black-ish" star was bolting from The Ivy Thursday afternoon in WeHo when we asked what he thought about Chappelle's (half-joking, we think) demand for Netflix employees to admit fellow comic Hannah Gadsby is not funny, before he agrees to meet with them.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO