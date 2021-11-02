CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinder owner forecasts revenue below estimates

By Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – Match Group Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday, suggesting the Tinder owner’s growth could slow as people return to pre-pandemic habits. The dating industry boomed last year as users relied on video-enabled...

